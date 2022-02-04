Television | The sex video, written as a memento of a holiday trip, ended up in the hands of a timper on a vengeance: a series of perhaps the most famous celebrity scandal of the 90s was made, although the victims still suffered

In 1995 actor Pamela Andersonin and a rock musician Tommy Leen a safe was stolen from his home in Malibu, California.

A carpenter who had been renovating the celebrity couple’s house but got fired from Tommy Lee was revealed to be a thief. The carpenter wanted revenge on Lee because he had not received payment for the work he had done.

In addition to money and valuables, the safe also contained a videotape that Anderson and Lee had photographed in memory of their vacation trip. There were scenes in the video where the couple had sex. Timpuri realized he could turn the tape into money and went to talk to porn entrepreneurs and twilighters.

From here one of the most famous celebrity scandals of the 1990s is launched, which has now become an eight-part drama series for the Disney + live service Pam & Tommy. Its main characters are Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and a carpenter and former porn actor who stole a videotape Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen).

Pamela Anderson was a sex symbol and one of the most famous public figures in the world at the time of the events in the mid-1990s. She starred in the popular Baywatchin a series about California lifeguards. Even before his TV career, Canadian-born Anderson had appeared as a cover model for Playboy magazine, and has been on the cover of Playboy more often than any other model.

Anderson also wanted to be a movie star, but meant to be a breakthrough movie Barb Wire was the perfect flop.

Anderson married drummer Tommy Lee just four days after the first meeting. Lee is a founding member of the glam metal band Mötley Crüe. The band’s albums have sold more than a hundred million in total. Mötley Crüe was also known for the reckless lifestyle of the band members.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1995 Grammy Gala.

At the time of the video scandal, however, Anderson was a bigger star than the couple.

Members of Mötley Crüe got into quarrels in the early 1990s, and the band’s greatest popularity had waned. The glam metal, which in Finnish has kept the reviving rock star myth upright, had also become obsolete in style, and the new generation became more enthusiastic about more down-to-earth grunge bands.

Pam & Tommy series tells not only about the sex video scandal itself, but also about the American celebrity culture of the 1990s and the early days of online publicity. As well as the right of a woman to decide on her own body – or indeed the lack of that right.

Heavy themes, however Pam & Tommy begins confusingly as some kind of grotesque comedy. The protagonists are overshooted and cartoonish, and the going is like in the 1990s youth comedies.

Anderson is a bimbo, Lee is a childish bachelor, and Gauthier is a fool and timid junta who is treated like a school bully by Lee. The joke stage culminates in a scene where Lee chats with his penis.

About the main characters it’s hard to keep at first, but as the story progresses, their characters also take on human traits. The mood is getting gloomier as stolen video spreads around the world and more and more people want a share of its output.

There was a time when the use of the Internet was still new to many, but the flow of porn on the Internet was attracting more and more people all the time.

What is most interesting from a modern perspective is how foreign the use of the internet was to people living at the top of the entertainment world. Unfortunately, Anderson and Lee did not understand the consequences.

Seth Rogen stars Rand Gauthier, a carpenter and former porn actress, in the series. On the left is Taylor Schilling, who plays Gauthier’s ex-wife and porn star Erica.

Series is largely based on events previously reported in public interviews with Gauthier, Lee, and Anderson. Anderson and Lee have not been involved in making the series, but Lee has talked to Stan, who plays him, and described the series as a “beautiful story”. Anderson has not commented on the series in public in any way.

In foreign media Pam & Tommya has been considered entertaining, although the sharply varied style has caused confusion.

A bigger problem in the reviews has been the fact that Pamela Anderson has had no contact with the authors of the series. A review by the Washington Post found that “the authors have created an invented figure with whom they give only apparent support to a real person who is apparently still suffering”.

The New York Times also drew attention to the fact that a website promoting and stealing the original videotape can still be found on the Internet. This time, it leads to a series of production company pages that advertise Pam & Tommy series.

On the surface, the series, which looks media-critical and tells the story of chauvinism and hatred of women, has, in the end, only reheated an old storytelling that its protagonists would have wanted to get rid of years ago.

Pam & Tommy, Disney +.