Television | The series about Jesus became a surprising hit – In the series, Maria is an alcoholic, Matthew is on the autism spectrum

The new Jesus series The Chosen has gained great popularity. It is one of the biggest crowd-funded cultural projects ever.

Two and half a year ago, about two thousand people wrapped in scarves gathered on a grassy hillside in Texas. A TV series was on of The Chosen (2017–) descriptions.

The Chosen tells of Jesus about life, and the scene to be filmed was the Sermon on the Mount.

Such large numbers of assistants are hardly used in films anymore, let alone in television series. Building large groups of people on a computer will be clearly cheaper. But not this time. Most The Sermon on the Mount of the presenters in the audience had given a thousand dollars to make the series and received, among other things, a place as an assistant in return.

The Chosen raised eleven million dollars in crowdfunding from around 16,000 people for its first season. The series is one of the biggest ever made crowdfunding projects in the cultural sector.

Since then, there have been two more seasons and the crowdfunding has continued.

Popularity has been remarkable. Last summer, the creator of the series Dallas Jenkins told that over one hundred million people has watched at least one episode.

A year ago, when a scene was filmed where Jesus feeds thousands of people with a small amount of bread and fish, there were already nine thousand assistants. Many traveled to the place from a long distance.

Filming of the fourth season of the series has continued this year, even though the actors’ and writers’ strike has been going on for a long time in the United States. The Chosen received from the union special permission to continue the descriptionsbecause the series was considered an indie production.

Episodes of the series have been shown in Finland Methodist Church and Free Church on occasions that have often included conversation and tea serving.

of Jesus of course, many books, series, movies and more have been made over the years. Among the depictions of Jesus The Chosen located in the end that emphasizes humanity. Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) is neither a mysterious superhero nor a mythical wizard, but specifically a human being.

In the series, Jesus speaks sentences other than directly From the Bible taken. He also dances, for example.

The TV series spends a lot of time painting the society of Jesus’ time with its power relations, conflicts and prejudices.

Biblical own narration is known to be very minimalistic. Characters are usually not described precisely. Many events are described briefly. So there is a lot of empty space to be filled and interpreted.

Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish), who is encountered in the very first episode, is an alcoholic struggling with addiction. Matthew (Best Patel) is on the autism spectrum.

The Chosen build for many Biblical background stories for individuals. It also follows what happens later to the people Jesus encounters.

At the same time, the series is faithful to the events of the Bible and seeks to avoid contradictions with his widely respected source text.

Dramatically described miracles of Jesus are included. Jesus heals people, for example first a leper and then a disabled man in the sixth episode of the first season.

The screenwriters have said that one of the influences is the classic American police series The Wire (2002–2008). The effect can be seen, for example, in the fact that people are told through their social status. Right from the first episode, taxation plays a big role.

Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Ramah, one of the central female characters of the series.

Series also spends a lot of time painting the society of Jesus’ time with its power relations, conflicts and prejudices. Economic and social power and social differences are constantly on display. When Jesus turns the water into wine at the wedding, it is a great relief for the bride’s poor family.

The first season of the series can be seen on Netflix. Seasons 1–3 can be watched on the internet (at watch.thechosen.tv) or in an application made for the series.

Finnish subtitles are available for the first and second seasons, they are coming for the third season. The currently available Finnish subtitles have been created by volunteers, but they will be replaced by professionals at some point.

The fourth season will probably be published in January-February next year. The series is being planned spanning seven seasons.

One the reason for the great popularity of the series is undoubtedly the fact that there are no carefully made, To the Bible TV series and movies based on them have not been made very much in the 21st century. Sure, there is plenty of Christian TV production in the US, but usually with much smaller budgets and less ambition.

Popularity has also been helped by that the series is not connected to any particular denomination or to the orientation of Christianity. Or to political orientationwhich is important in the tense political climate of the United States.

The Chosen also usefully reminds the viewer of how startling and revolutionary the basic ideas of Christianity were back then. The characters in the series see Jesus with fresh eyes, without everything that happened in between, in a way that is difficult for us to understand.

