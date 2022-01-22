Television | The second season of the hit series The White Lotus is filmed in Europe at a luxury hotel in Sicily

The new season of HBO’s acclaimed series will feature Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher on The Sopranos.

22.1. 15:18

Great popularity the rising HBO TV series The White Lotus the second season is described in Sicily. It has been reported, among other things Variety. There have been reports in the past that the second season would be filmed specifically in Italy.

The White Lotus the first season appeared in the summer of 2021 and its viewership was staggering from the start. The final season, which aired on Sunday, August 15, attracted 1.9 million viewers on HBO Max.

Mike White the script, written and directed by, is a mix of at least satire, black comedy and drama. In that luxury hotel in Hawaii, rich white Americans spending a week on vacation collide with each other and the long shadow of colonialism, for example.

The first season was filmed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Maui. According to new information, the fictitious White Lotus hotel chain would be represented in the second season by another hotel in the same chain, San Domenico Palace in Taormina.

HBO has not commented on the information.

The San Domenico Palace website says the booking system is currently out of order and the hotel will open on April 1 this year. According to the site, the hotel is housed in a 14th-century convent.

The White Lotus the second season is not a direct continuation of the first season, but the first season occurred Jennifer Coolidgen has been reported to be involved. Coolidge played a slightly confused heiress, Tanya McQuoid, and the character became a big favorite of the first season.

In the second season they play for example The Sopranos known from the series Michael Imperioli and an actor-comedian Aubrey Plaza as well as, among other things Celery Amadeusin F. Murray Abraham.

The Empire features a character named Dominic Di Grasso who travels to the White Lotus Hotel with Bert Di Grasso, played by Abraham.