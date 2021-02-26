They had been appreciated, in 2020, when the pilot was broadcast, they return in 2021, between bickering and insolence: the new duo of investigators from France 3, embodied by Clémentine Célarié and Joffrey Platel, works on the difference of social classes , and it’s a little treat: she is a police captain, who brings up his teenagers alone, he is the offspring of a noble family. Their cultural, dress and social codes have nothing to do with each other, but they must support and trust each other to carry out their missions. This antagonism between the two heroes is certainly a classic springboard of police investigations. The fact that they are based on their differences of social origin gives relief and flavor to these new heroes. Even if the surveys are slippery.

In this new episode, Captain Louise Poquelin and her assistant Étienne de Beaumont must manage the suicide of a French teacher in a high school. From the moment they search the victim’s apartment, the two police officers feel uneasy: everything is smooth, without color, without relief. The victim herself, appreciated by her students, does not seem to have friends, confidants, even family. In this freezing universe, was the woman found hanged in a cold room the victim of a hold on the part of her husband (Olivier Sabourdin)? Is it the coup of a suicide, or a crime disguised as suicide? The duo searches, gropes, wonders. While speaking, with great intelligence and modesty, of those who remain when a loved one decides to end his life.

Clémentine Célarié, with her usual energy, interprets this supercharged and rebellious fifty-something to delight. We are touched by the journey of Joffrey Platel’s character. It is not the TV movie of the century, but it is eaten without hunger.