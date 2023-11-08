Television | The release of the big series starring Krista Kosonen is canceled from the fall due to Viaplay’s problems

Ronja Ryövärintytär is a Swedish major league player. Due to problems with Viaplay, the release is postponed. It is not known who will publish the series and when.

One this fall’s most anticipated Swedish TV series, Ronja Rövärinttätärenthe premiere is cancelled, Swedish media reports, among other things SVT. The series has been one of the streaming service Viaplay’s big investments, the release of which now has to be postponed due to the company’s difficulties. How far into the future the publication of the series will move, no one can say right now.

“At the moment we don’t know which drama series we will be able to release next year,” Viaplay’s press manager Susanne Nylén tells SVT.

Viaplay has previously talked about its difficulties in financing its business, and it has had to reduce personnel. The difficult situation also affects many drama series whose planned premiere was this fall.

“It’s no secret that Viaplay Group has financial challenges. In the future, we will no longer publish our own drama productions as frequently as before,” says Nylén.

New generation Ronja– series is a two-season long fantasy series for the whole family. When the series was first announced to the public a couple of years agothe series’ Viaplay and production company Filmlance said they used “groundbreaking visual effects” to make it.

Finland is included in the series Krista Kosonenwho plays an important role, Ronja Ryövärintytäre’s mother from Lovi.

Kosonen said in May In an interview with HS, that the making of the series began with a two-week physical workshop, where the Actors learned to know their roles and each other through various physical exercises. Several well-known people are involved in the ambitious serial project Nordic Actorslike Pernilla August, Johan Ulveson, Vera Vitali, Sverrir Gudnason and by Christopher Wagel.

Krista Kosonen is involved in a central role in the Swedish series Ronja Ryövärintytär.

Ronja series in addition ThreesomeThe publication of the second season of the series will be moved from this fall. When the unpublished series will be shown and who will publish them, it is still unclear, says Viaplay.

Susanne Nylén tells SVT that Viaplay may offer “other operators the opportunity to take over the series or buy part of the series”.

“The company’s management is open to looking at cooperation with other operators and selling,” says Nylén.

Of the TV series planned so far, only so far A beach hotel the second season has started in the fall. Also a hockey player Börje from Salming the narrative series begins 19 November. Plays the title role of the series Valter Skarsgård.