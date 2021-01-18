On June 10, 1944, in the woods of Sologne, 41 high school students were shot by the Gestapo from Orleans. But, at the time, the French, families apart, will not know. This massacre was concealed because, from that day, France will retain only one name: Oradour-sur-Glane. The story of these young resistance fighters nevertheless deserved to be told, thought David André, who gives here a story of youth and commitment. That of the liberty body, a network of high school and college students in Paris (Janson-de Sailly, Louis-Le Grand…), and of its dire destiny.

Betrayed by one of their own

Exasperated by the German presence in Paris, dozens of young people “Ready to fight when the day comes” get organized. First among themselves, scribbling slogans on the walls, distributing handwritten leaflets, then with the support of existing networks. They will go so far as to want to take up arms, direction the maquis of Corrèze. But, some of them will be betrayed by an informant in their ranks, an ordinary “bastard” who envied the lifestyle of his more fortunate comrades and just hoped to win a few more tickets by delivering information without consequences, thought- he. His remorse, which prompted him to accompany them to Sologne despite his betrayal, will not be enough. Fear overtakes him, he speaks again to the French Gestapo auxiliaries, delivering his companions to death, which will earn him the firing squad at the Liberation.

The demonstration of November 11, 1940

The director has this story embodied by young actors. They soberly recite, facing the camera, excerpts from writings of their flesh and blood counterparts, survivors of execution or deportation. One regret: the mention of the demonstration of November 11, 1940, a “founding event” of the Freedom Corps, without mentioning the role of the Communist students – including in the latter’s rally at the Sorbonne, from November 8, against the arrest of Professor Paul Langevin. Guy Môquet is quoted, but without evoking his partisan commitment… Nevertheless, the subject deserved to be revealed to the general public to take its rightful place in the collective memory.

