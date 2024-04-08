Television | The questions will finally be answered, promises the Stranger Things star about the final season of the series

The final season of Stranger Things has been revealed, returning to the origins of the series.

Netflix hit series Stranger Things the plot of the fifth and final season is a closely guarded secret, but some tidbits of information have leaked out during the spring from the filming that started in January.

Playing a character named Robin Buckley in the sci-fi series set in the 1980s Maya Hawke recently told a US film website For Colliderwho has not yet seen the scripts for the last two episodes of the upcoming season.

Hawke described the plot before the final episodes as “extremely exciting”. Stranger Things each season solves a riddle with supernatural features.

According to Hawke, in the last season, the secrets of the world of the series will begin to be solved and the questions will be answered.

“It was mind-blowingly amazing to me and I think the audience will feel the same way,” he told Collider.

See also Hockey The longest consecutive match in the NHL broke out last night - the closest threatener is so serious with his tube that he only played one substitution in March Netflix published a picture of the scenes of the fifth season of Stranger Things.

Series the final season has been awaited for a long time, and the wait will probably continue well into next year.

In March, the star actress of the series, playing Eleven with supernatural abilities Millie Bobby Brown revealed in an interview that the filming of the series would continue for another nine months.

If the post-production of the last season takes five to eight months, as with previous seasons, the end result would be available to watch in the summer of 2025.

Post-production can take even longer, because the scriptwriting brothers Matt and Ross Duffer a British magazine hinted in December For The Guardianthat the fifth season is “bigger than ever” in scale.

At the time, Matt Duffer described the fifth season as “like the first season on steroids”. The series has already used a lot of special effects before. The episodes of the fourth season have reportedly cost more than 30 million dollars per episode.

Netflix has often released episodes of new seasons of its hit series in two installments, so it's possible that it will do so this time as well.

The last one season has been revealed to be returning Stranger Things to the sources. While California and Russia were visited in the fourth season, in the upcoming season, according to the creators of the series, we will again be in the small village of Hawkins.

The focus of the story is based on the information that has been made public By Noah Schnapp performed by Will Byers. Will's role is also central Stranger Things in the first season, because the plot of the whole series starts from his disappearance.

The Duffers already told the entertainment magazine in the fall For Varietythat the arc of Will's character is intended to tie the entire series into one entity.

There is schnapps criticized over the winter about his views on the Gaza war and Zionism. Part Stranger Things of fans have announced that they will boycott the series because of him.

The fifth of the season's new acting engagements have been announced Terminator-a star of the 1980s known from the movies Linda Hamilton. Instead, he appeared in the fourth season Eduardo Franco told in Januarythat his character Argyle will not be seen again in the fifth season.

The creators of the series have also revealed the first lines of the script for the final season. According to them The Crawl at the beginning of the opening episode, the wind blows and the child sings a “familiar song”.