Television | The Power Rings series, which divided opinions, is returning: this is what we know about the new season

TV|The first season of the series set in Tolkien’s world divided opinion.

Amazon’s produced fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Lord of the Rings returns in August.

by JRR Tolkien The second season of the series, based on the world created by , will start on Prime Video on August 29. The first season divided critics’ opinions.

Many Tolkien fans also hated the first season in the comment fields on social media, but About the power rings soon became Prime Video’s most watched original series of all time.

The series is mainly based on Lord of the Rings -to the appendices of the novel and the story has been supplemented with twists invented by the screenwriters themselves. The events take place Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit to the previous time.

The second season follows the return of the dreaded Sauron and his quest for power. Sauron is played by an Australian Charlie Vickers. It also plays an important role of Morfydd Clark presented by the familiar elf Galadriel from the first season.

Newly the season also sees a new face: the film magazine Deadline according to who played the character of Adari Joseph Mawle does not return, but has been replaced Peaky Blinders familiar from the series Sam Hazeldine.

Other new Actors of the second season include, among others Gabriel Akuwudike (Battle transmitters – 1917), Yasen Atour (The Witcher) and Ben Daniels (The Crown).

The power rings the first season was filmed in New Zealand, but the upcoming season is filmed in Britain. Filming began in October 2022 and ended in June 2023.

There are episodes directed by three women: directed in the first season Charlotte Brandström and as newcomers The word Hamri and Louise Hooper. The main writers are the same as the first season JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

From the series has been spoken of as one of all time as the most expensive TV production. Amazon ordered it for five seasons at once, which is really rare in the TV world.

Time magazine according to the first season cost 468 million dollars. The budget for the second season has reportedly not been revealed yet, but there are the same number of episodes as the last one, i.e. eight.

The first three episodes will be released on August 29, and the rest every week until the beginning of October.