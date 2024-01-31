Television | The old law series unexpectedly became the most watched in the United States: one of the actors is now the Duchess of Sussex

Suits was the most watched series on streaming services in the US last year. One reason for the popularity may be the large number of episodes.

The old ones TV series were the most watched streaming services in the United States last year, according to recent statistics from the market research company Nielsen.

The statistic was reported by, among others, an American entertainment magazine Variety and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Last year's most-watched series on streaming services was Suit men (Eng. Smoke), which can be viewed on Netflix. The series was made for nine production seasons and was originally shown on television between 2011 and 2019.

The drama series set in a New York law firm has gained new popularity with streaming. Among others, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in the series Meghanwho was known by his full name at the time of his acting career Meghan Markle.

Meghan was seen in the role of assistant Rachel Zane until 2018, after which she gave up her career after becoming part of the British royal family.

of the United States there is not a single new series or original productions of streaming services in the top ten of last year's most watched series.

After Men in Suits, the most watched series was children's animation Bluey (2018–), the third crime drama NCIS (2003–).

Nielsen measures viewership in minutes. The dominance of old series in the statistics is also explained by the fact that they have more production seasons and episodes than today's productions.

Men in suits watched a total of 57.7 billion minutes in the US, beating American comedy Office record, 57.1 billion minutes.

Disney+– in the service Bluey 43.9 billion minutes were watched.

Other classic series that reached the top ten last year include, among others Grey's anatomy, The big bang theory, Gilmore Girls and Friends.

Nielsen also separately listed last year's Most Watched original productions of streaming services in the United States. The most watched of them was the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso.

