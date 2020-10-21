Upgrade
Television | The number of Netflix’s new subscribers was lower than forecast – the company’s share fell after the earnings announcement

October 21, 2020
Subscriber growth slowed in the third quarter.

Streaming serviceThe number of new Netflix subscribers in the third quarter was lower than forecast. The company’s share began to decline in the secondary market when it announced its results late Tuesday in Finnish time.

Netflix’s subscriber base increased significantly in the first half of the year as the coron virus pandemic-related measures closed people to their homes around the world. Netflix has gained 28.1 million new subscribers this year. In the third quarter, however, the number of subscribers increased by only 2.2 million, the company says in a press release.

In total, Netflix has about 195 million subscribers.

