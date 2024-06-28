Television | The new season of the hit series The Bear comes late to Finland

TV|The new season of The Bear, set in the restaurant industry, has not received the same unreserved praise from critics as its predecessor.

Hit series of The Bear (2022–) the third production season has appeared in the United States. The series, which won Emmy and Golden Globe awards, can be seen there on the Hulu service.

In Finland, however, we have to wait for the third season for a while: the new episodes will be available on the Disney+ service on Wednesday, July 17. Previous seasons also came to Finland with a delay.

Disney+ spokesperson for Finland Lasse Pulkkinen tells HS that there has been no further explanation for the delays from Disney’s Nordic headquarters.

According to Pulkkinen of The Bear however, the third season will be available in Finland and other Nordic countries faster than its predecessors: the first season came to be watched more than three months late, and the second season also had to wait more than a month.

Traditionally, Finnish shows of foreign series have had to wait for long periods of time, but in the era of streaming, internationally common release schedules have become common.

For the restaurant industry to be located of The Bear the new season has not received the same unreserved praise from critics as its predecessor.

British newspaper The Guardian thinks that the third season, which was shot simultaneously with the fourth season, feels like only half of the whole, and is therefore frustrating to watch. Vanity Fair on the other hand complains about the secondary humor of the season and the idleness of the story.

On the other hand, for example, a newspaper of The Washington Post the critic writes that he is convinced by the strange experiments of the third season, and the US media USA Todayby The Bear is still the best of the moment despite occasional excesses.

Critic of HS Eleonora Riihinen called last summer The Bear as a “nuanced” and “carefully constructed” series, which “watching makes your blood pressure rise”.