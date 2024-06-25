Television | The main star of the series called “Wokelyte” is called a racist and a spoiler of Star Wars

TV|The depictions related to the sexuality and skin color of The Acolyte, set in the Star Wars universe, have sparked a considerable amount of discussion. The 25-year-old main star of the series is called a racist.

The latest Star Wars -universe, the first episodes of the series have been released in recent weeks on the streaming service Disney+. The Acolyte – series aroused a lot of comments on social media even before its release.

The main star of the series is a 25-year-old playing a double role Amandla Stenberg. He plays identical twins whose story takes place 100 years before Episode I: The Dark Menace events of the movie.

The series has garnered rave reviews, but on the other hand, the viewership ratings it has received have been lower than any other Star Wars -universe, says, among other things The Independent.

There has also been talk among fans about the so-called “about assessment bombing”, where the film is deliberately given a lot of bad audience reviews so that it gets negative publicity.

Series the descriptions related to skin color and sexuality have sparked a considerable amount of discussion on social media.

In addition, Stenberg’s comment in a TV interview years ago has been taken out of context and combined The Acolyte series, although he referred to it as such The Hate You Give in 2018. At the time, he said that “the goal was to make white people cry.” He also said he hoped the film would evoke empathy. The film is based on the book of the same name, in which a black teenager is killed by the police.

Now Stenberg himself is being called a racist, he is said to have ruined Star Wars and he is told to be ashamed.

Stenberg responded to the hateful comments by posting a song and video inspired by them on Instagram. In the song, he explains his own experience from an interview with The Daily Show years ago.

The Acolyte has aroused fierce debate and criticism for other reasons as well. The series has been directed by Leslie Headlandwhich other media, among others The Hollywood Reporter has described as the first queer person to direct Star Wars -saga’s live action movie.

Even before the publication of the first episode, the series was called “Wokelyte” due to its diverse roles. For example, the lead actor Stenberg is transgender. Based on the third episode of the series, some characters have been called “lesbian space witches”. The filming started rainbow media About Them’s story but expanded into a battering ram used by disgruntled onlookers.

Director of Lucasfilm, the production company responsible for Star Wars Kathleen Kennedy told in May For The Deadline magazinethat operating with large productions in the age of social media is scary.

“I think a lot of the women involved in making Star Wars struggle with that a little bit more. Because the fan base is so male-dominated, women are sometimes attacked in quite personal ways. I believe that storytelling must represent all people. It’s an easy choice for me.”

The lead actor Stenberg was also criticized on social media after he made a joke In an interview with The Wrap website About being gay in Star Wars. The interviewer himself joked that The Acolyte was the “gayest” Star Wars and asked Stenberg and Kennedy’s opinion on the matter.

“I think Star Wars is already gay – have you seen those outfits?” Stenberg says.

“Are you telling me with a straight face that C-3PO is straight?” director Kennedy adds.