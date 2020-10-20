Nothing goes to ASK, the agency of actors which enchants the small screen for the fourth (and undoubtedly last) season. Andréa (Camille Cottin) took over the management, since the departure of Mathias (Thibault de Montalembert). And she struggles with the task, which absorbs her so much that she forgets a little too much that she has a wife and a daughter. Worse: Mathias gone, his talents go to the competition, the odious Starmedia. To preserve their stable, Gabriel, Arlette, Camille and Hervé go out of their way: to pamper the actors, to coax them, all strategies are good to take …

A gallery of characters

But it is also necessary to take care of the actors in place, gallery of characters who multiply the impossible situations: Charlotte Gainsbourg must turn in the film, rotten, of her best friend. Franck Dubosc, who has the leading role in an auteur film in the suburbs, is overwhelmed by the director’s methods. José Garcia is paralyzed by a love of youth found on a set. Sandrine Kiberlain is bored in her career and wants to explore a new path. Sigourney Weaver wants to play the lover of Gaspard Ulliel, but certainly not of Bernard Verley, and Jean Reno wants to end his career. To manage all this, Andréa hires one of the heavyweights of Starmedia, Élise Formain (Anne Marivin), a first-class upstart plague.

But while Andrea panics, she does not see that the production of images is changing. She is in love with cinema, and auteur cinema. Television and platforms are not his thing. She thus skips her obligations Mimie Mathy, not happy to be the last wheel of the coach. But Mimie is a heavyweight in television … Andréa also sees the explosion of series arriving too late in the French production system. The economy of cinema is changing, and actors are turning to those who have understood it.

All shots are allowed

Speaking of talent, ASK needs to save money. Lourdes. So, under the pressure of its main shareholder, Hicham Janowski (Assaâd Bouab), the agency fires talent that does not bring it back. Even if it means drawing a line on the future. The violence of this sequence says a lot about this environment: if the artist breaks through, succeeds, the agent is literally at his service, accepts his whims, unearths roles. If this is not the case, he can be bunkered overnight, by a simple phone call, or an SMS. However, in this profession, no longer having an agent is a small social death: ASK thus condemns artists in all conscience (it is done in this environment). The series also shows, through the character of Mathias, to what extent the production is a merciless environment, where all shots are allowed, and not for the best of cinema.

This fourth season is arguably the best. She grasped all the issues of the period, while following her little glamorous path, with endearing characters. And by participating, too, in the big commotion that is shaking the audiovisual sector at the moment: it is with Ten percent, in France, that we saw the big names of the cinema land on television. We want more. And it’s not impossible that this wish will come true, in one form or another, depending on the team.

♦ Find episodes 1 and 2 on the channel’s website.