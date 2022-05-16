Television | The Kremlin’s propaganda TV channel, which focuses on conspiracy theories, was licensed – should the law be changed?

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom granted Posi Tv a short-term software license for television operations. According to the permit, Posi Tv may engage in television operations from 9 May 2022 to 8 May 2023.

The short-term permit is for one year, as the weekly duration of the program is a maximum of twelve hours. A longer transmission period would mean a maximum of three months’ short-term authorization.

To date, Posi Tv has published its own “news” and “special news broadcasts” on its website.

When the channel was launched in the spring of 2020founder and editor – in – chief Ilkka Tiainen said Posi TV offers viewers “food of the mind,” positivity, and an escape from reality.

However, the “newscasts” have largely focused on coronary vaccinialism and conspiracy theories.

In late 2021, Tiainen was prosecuted refusal of the corona test. Tiainen ran for the presidency of the city center in 2020 and is the councilor of Alavus. In 2021, he co-founded the Power belongs to the people party and resigned from the center.

One example About Posi Tv’s recent offering: May 7, 2022 Posi Tv claimed that “still no one has been able to prove that Sars-CoV-2 is causing a corona,” the British newspaper The Light reported.

The Light is, in fact a self-published magazine that builds on New World Order conspiracy theories and has since 2020 falsely claimed that the entire coronavirus pandemic is a scam. According to The Guardian, the business of the Manchester man behind the magazine has also included the sale of by-products from anti-vaccine t-shirts and the conspiracy theories of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Posi TV used a self-published magazine called The Light as one of its sources in the news broadcast on May 7th. Screenshot from Posi TV’s website.

Russian However, since the large-scale offensive war that began in Ukraine, Posi TV’s broadcasts have seen different things.

A “special news broadcast” released on April 15 attempted to prove that the atrocities and killings of Russian troops revealed in Butcha near Kiev did not take place until Russian troops withdrew from the area. First, the mission assumed that Russian troops were leaving the Kiev region as a gesture of goodwill in connection with the peace talks and not because Ukraine had stopped their progress and their forces were threatened with destruction.

The broadcast then claimed, through a Turkish publication, that Maxar’s satellite images of bodies lying on the streets of Butshan were not from days such as The New York Times said.

“First, Maxar’s satellite ran on February 28 and April 1, not 9-11. March. In other words, 9-11. March was in completely different coordinates, ”said Tiainen, the host of the broadcast.

In a special news broadcast on April 15, it was proved that the atrocities and killings of Russian troops revealed in Bocha near Kiev did not take place until Russian troops withdrew from the area. Screenshot from the Posi TV website.

In fact, publications that produce disinformation or the sources they use do not know how to use Maxar’s search function correctly. If the search criteria are expanded, you can immediately see that the Maxar satellite took pictures of the Butch region along the march.

Moka is very simple, and when a similar search error by those disseminating disinformation was repeated in the case of an MH17 flight shot down by Russian-backed separatists in 2014, the question arises as to whether it is even moka or misleading people.

How such a channel could have obtained even a short-term software license?

The answer is that short-term software licenses do not involve any consideration of expediency, but are a matter of legal consideration: when you meet the conditions, you get a license, to the point, says the Associate Professor of Communications and the University Researcher Riku Neuvonen.

According to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, they are required by law to grant a short-term software license if there is no obvious reason to suspect that the applicant is violating the Communications Services Act, the Age Limits Act, inciting the public or inciting terrorism.

“The obvious reason to doubt means that the authority is practically certain that there is not really any contradiction in the matter,” says Neuvonen.

The threshold for suspicion is therefore high, and if it is not exceeded, a short-term software license must be granted.

“But what does it mean if there is an obvious reason to suspect or have committed the grounds previously mentioned in the sections for not granting permission? This is open. How is the obviousness shown? Traficom is roughly forced to grant a short-term permit because, to my knowledge, there is no information about the opposite process, ”says Neuvonen.

A short-term software license cannot be obtained immediately. There must be an interval of at least two months before a new permit can be issued. If the parties behind the channel start a new business and try to apply for a new permit immediately, the permit will not be granted if it can be established during the application process that the same people are applying for the permit.

See also VIDEO: Drifting through the snow with the Rimac Nevera (1,914 hp) Ilkka Tiainen sought to chair the city center in 2020.

In 2017 Known for its connections to Russia Johan Backman was buying 95 percent of the shares in Love FM Oy, which operates the Love FM radio channel. Ministry of Transport and Communications said at the time revoke the channel’s software license by a preliminary decision of the Government if the ownership changes as described.

The ministry had asked the Security Police for an opinion that the continuation of the canal in Bäckman’s ownership would have endangered national security.

Love FM had a longer-term software license, and the legislation assumes that the licenses cannot be transferred. Therefore, an expediency assessment was also made in the matter, not just a legal assessment, says Neuvonen.

“In the case of Love FM, it went just the right process. Consideration of expediency is always also a political process at the ministerial level and in larger permits at the Government level. ”

When we know the way in which the Russian administration is making propaganda and disseminating to the public a number of contradictory allegations of events in the hope that confusion is enough and enough useful idiots will catch lies, is Finland’s current law on electronic communications services up to date?

According to Neuvonen, many sections of the law have been repealed from a time when television and radio activities have been very different and few have had the opportunity to start even short-term activities.

“Perhaps the whole law and the licensing system should be re-evaluated and consider whether the reality and needs correspond to what the law is made today,” says Neuvonen.

Consideration could be given as to whether “expediency, or beauty contest, should be included in all assessments, thereby increasing the authority’s discretion”.

The very next question is what the criteria for consideration would be.

“Four years ago, an attempt was made to violate a lottery law, among other things, for which a fine could be imposed. It would have prevented it from obtaining a license and, if it had breached it once, would have prevented it in the future. The motion failed in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs when it was so poor. ”

Revocation of a license has been seen as a ban on operating, and if the “obvious reason” to revoke a license is based on an assessment that the operator is likely to break the law in the future, “time will move in the waters of dubious barriers,” Neuvonen says.

“On the one hand, in the current reality, more discretion may be needed for the authorities, but on the other hand, something else could be put into the law, which in turn would restrict freedom of speech.”

Perhaps the law needs more clarification than more details.

“When going through types of permits where the authority has only legal discretion, discretion could possibly be added to them, ie the authority can take into account various factors defined by law or take the matter to a higher discretion, as in the Love FM case,” Neuvonen says.

Such small changes could avoid the problems of detailed regulation and drift into suspicious ex-ante censorship.

At the latest this year we have seen a “pan-European revival in advocacy,” says Neuvonen. However, there does not seem to be any means of intervening in the Kremlin’s attempts to influence it. A number of Russian propaganda channels were thrown out of the entire EU territory, both on television and on the Internet, by an EU-wide decision, shortly after Russia’s large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine, which seems to surprise everyone.

“I do not disagree with the solution and it shows that there are mechanisms to intervene.”

Europe has largely relied on self-regulation of the media and its flexibility. The industry also relies on regulation when it can influence it itself, Neuvonen says.

“European freedom of expression and freedom of thought offers quite a lot of opportunities to do and act and seems to work quite well compared to the United States, where the constitution forbids the state from doing anything about freedom of speech and self-regulation cannot be done because it would restrict freedom of speech.”

On the other hand, we live in an exceptional time and sometimes at other times the question of electronic communications services could be the other way around, Neuvonen says.

“Are there even too many restrictions on the electronic communications side?”

HS did not reach Ilkka Tia on Friday 13 May.

