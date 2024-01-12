Television | The hit series True Detective made Jodie Foster take a break from directing

HBO's top series True Detective makes a translation under the direction of the Mexican Issa Lopez.

American Jodie Foster is rarely seen in films anymore, and he has not acted on television since 1975 and his child star days. Hence the HBO series True Detective the fourth season Night Country surprise. Foster is doing one of the biggest roles of his career in a TV series, and because of that, he took a break from directing.

The main reason is the director-writer Issa Lopezwhich Foster never ceases to praise.

The Mexican Lopez offered the role, and from the first conversation, the collaboration was fantastic.

“Issa is probably my favorite of all the directors I've ever worked with,” Foster announces in a remote interview.

That's a lot to say because Foster has been directed by, for example Martin Scorsese In the taxi driver, Jonathan Demme In sacrificial sheep, David Fincher In the Panic Room mixed Spike Lee Inside Man.

To Alaska set in the last and darkest days of the year, the story tells about two policewomen who are not afraid of tough shots. Both have their burdens of the past, and a supernatural chain of events begins to bind them.

Foster emphasizes that the Danvers he portrays is not the central character. More important is Kali Reisin played by Navarro, who is indigenous to the region.

“He is between two cultures and two worlds, the living and the dead,” Foster describes.

Jodie Foster (left) and Kali Reis play police officers in the True Detective series.

Firstgraduated exactly ten years ago True Detective the season took place in the rough and hot climate of Louisiana. Night Country the milieu is a snowy milieu. Although we are in Alaska, the series was filmed in Iceland, which pleased Foster very much.

“Reykjavik is my ideal city, small, but full of good restaurants, life and live music,” says the actor.

True Detective Creator Nic Pizzolatto is no longer involved in writing. The HBO people talked to Lopez about different projects when the possibility of continuing came up True Detective.

An Oscar winner joined the team as a producer Moonlight supervisor Barry Jenkins. Lopez's initially separate story idea was adapted True Detective – to the sequel.

According to Foster, there is a lot in common both in terms of themes and atmosphere, even though the world is outwardly different.

“It's revealing to put this story first True Detective alongside the season. It explored hypermasculinity and male perspectives,” says Foster.

In the first, award-winning and popular season Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson played police officers looking for a serial killer.

“That season was filled with misogyny. The complex women of this season, on the other hand, have their own problems, also related to sexuality,” says Foster.

“All of this interested me and Issa very much. And I got all the funniest things for my character.”

Foster's presented by Danvers could be the basic equipment of Nordic noir-type crime series: a grumpy policeman who denies his traumas and whose major weakness is social awkwardness.

There is also some wry humor. Foster gets to go far with his character. It was precisely these aspects that he wanted to develop with Lopez.

“Dad is funny, intelligent and humble. He is agile to grasp changes.”

The most interesting thing about Danvers is the dichotomy, says Foster. Her relationship with the younger Navarro inevitably develops into a kind of sisterhood, with each protecting the other.

“Because the truth hurts, Danvers deceives himself by any means possible and escapes to Tinder, for example,” Foster describes.

“I guess I've never played a person with so many problems.”

Before Jodie Foster turned 30, she had already won two leading Oscars, for the films Accused and Sacrificial sheep.

In his long career, he has focused more on directing than acting for about fifteen years. Primary control Little Man Tate completed already in 1991. Latest film direction Money Monster (2016), in which he acted, among others George Clooneybecame a commercial success.

“It is difficult to say what the reason for a choice is. Now I find that I've acted in two projects in a row, and the next one I'm directing,” says Foster.

That second role was in the sports drama that brought Foster a Golden Globe nomination In Nyadi.

The actor admits that in him and True Detective: Night Country the chaotic police character has something in common: straightforwardness.

“Nowadays I tend to tell the truth. It wasn't always like that in the past,” says Foster.

“When you're sixty, there's no time to be dishonest.”

The world of cinema has also changed a lot.

“When I was young, there were no female directors. It's been amazing to see how women have gotten opportunities as filmmakers step by step, all the way up to directors,” says Foster.

“The hustle and bustle has become much better.”