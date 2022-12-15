Television | The Harry and Meghan documentary series became number one on Netflix

The last three episodes of the Harry and Meghan series were released on Netflix today, Thursday. There will be harsh criticism of the royal family.

Netflix documentary series about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan garnered more viewing time in its first week than any other documentary before.

Harry and Meghan The first three episodes of the series were released last Thursday and they collected a total of 81.55 million viewing hours in a week, according to Netflix. According to the service, more than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

The documentary series was the week’s second most watched English-language series on Netflix worldwide, only The Addams Family spin off series Wednesday get ahead of it. in Britain Harry and Meghan was number one on the list for the week.

Second batch, i.e. the last three episodes Harry and Meghan series was released on Netflix today, Thursday. In the first three episodes, Harry and Meghan were mainly critical of the media, but based on the trailers, the latter will feature harsh criticism of the royal family.

In the episodes, Meghan’s lawyer, among others, gets to speak Jenny Afia and a friend of Meghan’s. They describe how Buckingham Palace had told negative stories about the couple to the press to avoid negative publicity for other royals.

“There was a real war against Meghan,” Afia said.

of Sussex the duke and duchess, as Harry and Meghan are officially known, stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020. The reason they gave was that they wanted to start a new life in the United States, because the media harassment against them would otherwise have destroyed their mental health.

Read more: Harry repeatedly compares Meghan to his dead mother Diana in the TV series, and it’s creepy

Read more: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, defend the Netflix series