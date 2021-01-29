Television | The Guardian: British Couch Potato Workers accuse production company of toxic work culture – “Shout 12 hours a day”

“It’s not interested to go back to work where you get to hear a shout 12 hours a day,” says one reality program employee who spoke to The Guardian magazine about a bad work culture.

Over for seven years, millions of viewers in Britain have enjoyed reality television, the drama of which arises from people sitting at their television commenting on the programs they watch.

In Finnish, the concept is known as Couch potatoesIn the UK, the program goes by name Gogglebox (Töllö), and it’s quite a huge audience success.

The program however, the relaxed atmosphere does not seem to reflect the circumstances in which it is done. Employees of the production company making the program complain To The Guardian “Inhumane working conditions”.

Many employees accuse their employer, Studio Lambert, of working overtime without breaks, among other things.

“People have had enough. No one is interested in going back to work where you get to hear a scream 12 hours a day. It was a terrible job, where I have ever been, “says production started, an anonymous employee The Guardian.

Employees have complained of their mistreatment to Bectu, a union representing creative workers, which has promised to do something to improve working conditions in reality TV productions.

Bectus is said to have received several complaints there Goggleboxia from the productive Studio Lambert.

“Bullying and harassment are a big problem in TV productions, especially for freelancers. We have launched the #UnseenOnScreen campaign to raise awareness and demand a change, ”a Bectu spokesman tells The Guardian.

The campaign seeks to highlight the position of those working behind the camera, often in atypical employment relationships.

Goggleboxin workers say they have been forced into voluntary quarantine in their spare time so that they would not jeopardize production with their possible illness. They have responded to the demand by removing the coronavirus tracing app from their phones.

Employees of Studio Lambert’s other productions have said the same thing: they have been told that illness would seriously disrupt production.

A spokesman for Studio Lambert says in a story in The Guardian that all of its productions have followed a corona-safe protocol, and assures that the company takes the safety of its employees very seriously.

Goggleboxia presents the UK public service channel Channel 4, which has been advertising during the pandemic Goggleboxia as part of their #StayAtHome campaign. It encourages people to stay at home and enjoy what the television has to offer.

A Channel 4 representative declined to comment on the Guardian’s anonymous accusations, but said he was pleased with how Studio Lambert has taken into account the well-being of its employees during the corona.

In Finland popular Couch potatoesprogram has been presented by Yle TV 2 since 2015. Its production company is Endemol Shine Finland. The program has won four Golden Venla Awards in the Entertainment Program of the Year category in 2016–2019.

The Finnish Broadcasting Corporation announced on Friday that a new season will begin on February 12.