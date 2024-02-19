Television | The Greek minister lashed out at Netflix's new series in which Alexander the Great is portrayed as gay

The relationship between Alexander the Great and Hephaistion in the recent Netflix series has heated up the feelings of some Greeks.

Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni barks the streaming service Netflix's new history series of Alexander the Great as “extremely low-quality fiction” with numerous “historical inaccuracies”. It tells about it, among other things The Guardian.

The six-part How, released on Netflix this year Alexander became the Great (Alexander: The Making of a God) tells about Alexander the Great's rise to power and life after that. The series includes both expert interviews and staged scenes.

in Helsingin Sanomat the estimate published in February according to the series is “entertaining in the vernacular, even though the research has not been compromised”.

“The beginning is a striking reminder that the 330s BC are not. the Greeks made no distinction between straight and gay love. Strong pectoral muscles shine when Buck Braithwaite, who plays the 20-year-old Prince Alexander, and Will Stevens, who plays his greatest love Hephaistion, plunge into the river after the swordfight, passionately kissing each other and pouring water,” the review reads.

Apparently precisely Alexander's and of Hephaestion the relationship has heated the feelings of some Greeks.

For example, in Greek In the Eléftheros Týpos newspaper the published commentary wrote that the series “distorts the truth” and blamed the year 2004 Alexander-film (direction Oliver Stone) for “starting the propaganda that Alexander was homosexual”.

The chairman of the right-wing Voitto party Dimítrios Natsiós according to The Guardian, the purpose of the series is to “spread the idea that homosexuality was acceptable in ancient times, for which there is no evidence”.

There is no historical certainty about the relationship between Alexander the Great and Hephaistion. Historians agree that the men were close friends, probably since childhood. It is known that same-sex relationships were also common among the ancient elite.

Naziós even asked Culture Minister Mendon about the series, who also reiterated that historical sources do not show that Alexander and Hephaistion were anything but friends.

At the same time, Mendoni also stated that the concept of love is broad, and the actions of ancient people cannot be judged by modern concepts.

“The Greeks didn't have a word for homosexuality. They were just sexual,” summed up the Cardiff University professor in the series Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones.

Natsiós even asked the minister whether the Greek government plans to take action against Netflix. Mendoni indicated that such a thing is comparable to censorship, and the Greek government will not tolerate such a thing, reports The Guardian.