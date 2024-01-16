Television | The golden age of television is over, says Sopranos creator David Chase to a British newspaper

According to David Chase, viewers no longer know how to focus on what they see.

Quality television makes death, evaluates the praised The Sopranosseries (1999–2007) creator David Chase British newspaper The Times in the interview. Chase spoke to the magazine for the show's 25th anniversary.

“We are going backwards in development. The ads are back, and I too have been told to dumb down what I'm doing,” he complains in The Times.

David Chase tells the magazine that his co-director of the film by Hannah Fidell the script of the series he prepared with has gone through three different versions because, according to the television company, it is “too difficult”.

“Who are we trying to serve with something like this, the shareholders?” Chase asks.

According to The Times, Chase and Fidell's upcoming, as-yet-untitled series is about a sex worker in witness protection. Variety film magazine news in March of last year, that the series will be produced by the American FX channel.

Chase, who admits he only watches a few shows these days, blames the decline in television on the producers of the streaming giants and the audience's reduced attention span.

“People do many things at the same time. Because the viewers can't concentrate anymore, we can't produce anything too intelligent or demanding attention,” says Chase in his interview.

HBO's From the cold ring (1997–2003) and From The Sopranos Chase pessimistically considers the “golden age” of ambitious TV series to be just an exception in the history of television.

Producer-writer David Chase has been working in television since the 1970s.

His television career Chase already started in the 1970s, among other things The Rockford Papers – as a producer and screenwriter of the detective series. Before The Sopranos he also produced Wild North -the last two seasons of the comedy.

Until the 1990s, advertising-funded television channels were quite conservative, or in Chase's words, “artistically low shit”.

The Sopranos the first episode, directed by Chase, aired on HBO on January 10, 1999. In Finland The Sopranos started at Nelose in October 2000.

The series immediately attracted attention with its cinematic expression and scripts that combined relatable family drama, surrealism, raw violence and dark humor. by James Gandolfini the troubled mafia boss Tony Soprano portrayed by many has been remembered by many as perhaps the most impressive main character in television history.

The series, which ended in 2007 with an uproar, has remained afloat, and even younger generations of viewers have discovered it: the American website Vulture is even invited by it as a favorite of generation z.