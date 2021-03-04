Television | The Godfather tried to keep him off the street, but nothing matched the call of drug traffickers in neighboring neighborhoods: The inconsolable documentary shows the rise and fall of rapper legend Notorious BIG

When young dead stars fascinate people in an exceptional way. They become icons, a kind of saints: Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse.

So also from the defiant rapper who died young Christopher Wallacesta, better known by the artist name Notorious BIG.

The man will be featured in Netflix’s new Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell documentary in glorifying light against its tragic background. Emmett Malloyn guided Biggie focuses on how Christopher Wallace became the “Biggie,” not so much on how the rapper then revolutionized the rap scene.

About hip hop was developed in the 1990s in the United States as the king of pop culture.

The genre of music in the suburbs and subcultures gathered more glory around it when two of its brightest stars were murdered every year: the West Coast scene Tupac Shakur in 1996 and Christopher Wallace, the “king” of the East Coast, in 1997.

The murders never survived.

Friends and fans set out to honor rapper Notorious BIG during this funeral procession in Brooklyn, New York in March 1997.­

Document begins with Wallace’s funeral, which was a major incident in Brooklyn, New York, on Wallace’s home corners in 1997. The documentary also ends there.

We see how huge an impact a single community can have on an entire community.

One of the documentary’s key interviewees is its other producer, rap and entertainment mogul Sean Combs, known, among other things, by the artist name Puff Daddy. He naturally has a good reason to polish Wallace’s public image, the music of the soldier Biggie even today, 24 years after the artist’s death.

But Sean Combs also undoubtedly plays a key role in Wallace’s starburst. Therefore, it is very interesting to hear about his first encounter with a promising rapper.

Instead, sadly, for example, Wallace’s spouse and this child’s mother, a successful musician himself Faith Evans remains in the background in the document.

At its best Biggie is in interviews with childhood friends. During the interviews, the graphics show a map of New York where the boundaries of the world of the “Junior MAFIA” formed by Biggi and friends crossed.

Junior MAFIA was a hip-hop collective of nine Brooklyn youths assembled by Biggi, with an iconic Lil ‘Kim rose to solo careers.

The corners that “Biggie” raped could fit in about eight blocks in Brooklyn. It was difficult for them to venture further into the big world. Ironically, Biggie died just on his way to the west coast in Los Angeles.

Damion Butler, Christopher Wallace’s childhood friend, is one of the interviewees in Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.­

Who then was Biggie? A loyal friend, at least. This documentary doesn’t get very close either, even though it offers hazy material filmed by a childhood friend from pre-stardom.

The documentary serves as a better account of what it was like for black youth to grow up in Brooklyn in the 1980s and 1990s.

“No one went from Harlem across the bridge to Bed-Stuy at the time. It got robbed there, ”Combs describes the Brooklyn neighborhoods where Biggie was from.

The rap landscape was dominated by the big names on the west coast of the United States at the time: Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

The Notorious BIG became the most significant rapper in New York immediately after the release of his first album in 1994.

That record, prophetically named Ready to Die, remained the only album released during the rapper ‘s lifetime. The next was published two weeks after Wallace’s death. With it, he became one of the best-selling hip-hop artists of all time.

The timing of the publication of the document must have been considered: Wallace was shot dead by an unknown murderer exactly 24 years ago, in March 1997.

Published immediately after death Life After Death album was a great success and guaranteed the artist to remain in the history books.

In the documentary a lot of Jamaican-born mothers, a filmmaker, are heard Voletta Wallacea, who says he likes country music and ballads and listens to his son’s second album only once.

A peek into Wallace’s childhood landscapes for Jamaica provides a respite from the rest of the documentary, which sometimes feels strangling with its violent moods.

However, the most moving issue is the saxophonist who lived in the neighboring block Donald Harrison interview. Wallace herself says in an old interview tape that she admired the musician and started visiting him as a child.

A neighbor, jazz musician Donald Harrison, tried to keep Christopher Wallace off the streets.­

Harrison, 12, introduced Wallace to the history of music and art. They went to see Picasson boards and listened to jazz: the creator of bebop Max Roachia and trumpet player Clifford Brownia. Harrison realized Wallace’s gifts and wanted to direct this to jazz.

But Wallace had his own rhyming books that already had the step marks of a rap career on his germ written on it. Harrison says the lessons learned in jazz, however, survived: Wallace’s rhyming seeped into the “finest features” of the Bebop drum solo, Harrison said.

Biggie is a rather inconsolable but also a fascinating time jump to 1990s Brooklyn. Rapi’s threat was there. Conditions were dictated by drug dealers in their Rolexes and Versace dark glasses.

It illustrates how easy it was for a young black man who grew up in the 1980s to be attracted to the street. There was no work, but the drug dealers in the neighboring block had Mersut and Jeeps.

By the summer of 1988, Wallace had just turned 16 when, like many of his peers, he drifted into a crack street shop. Crack was a new and fairly cheap drug.

The crack epidemic caused crime and violence statistics to rise throughout the United States, especially in black-populated poor areas, as was the case in many parts of Brooklyn at the time. New York gigged at the forefront of U.S. violence statistics.

A kind of godfather, Donald Harrison, tried to get Wallace off the street, but failed. Mom found crack in Wallace’s room, but thought it was dried mashed potatoes.

Sean ”P. Diddy ”Combs, as a Harlem producer, was a key figure on the road to fame in Wallace, Brooklyn.­

But after the editor-in-chief of the prestigious hip-hop magazine The Source Matteo Capoluongo got his hands on the Wallace demo, the road to the stars opened. Wallace was featured in a column of the magazine and he immediately gained great visibility. Capoluongo also told the producer about the demo to “Diddy,” which glows in the documentary first impression.

“When I heard that, I thought what the hell. This is one of the best rappers I’ve heard, ”Combs recalls.

“Mic Presence,” a present and ostentatious rhyme, set Wallace apart from other rappers. Diddy called Wallace straight down the street to his office and asked him to rhyme from the hip.

“There were 48 beats of pure fire,” Combs says.

And not long ago, when a defiant rapper stood in the cover of The Source magazine in his leather jacket and black glasses: “The King of New York”.

Christopher Wallace’s Jamaican uncle Dave Wallace performed at Jamaican evenings when Wallace was young and served as his musical role model.­

Documentary the last quarter is dedicated to equating the stories of two rap giants, Tupac Shakur and Wallace, who ruled the west coast. Rap both united and separated the men.

However, the documentary does not delve deeper into what cooled the gaps. The mystification of rappers has been compounded by the fact that both ended up as victims of violent incitement and competition.

The documentary conveys how closely rap and the underworld dominated by weapons and drugs were mixed. The context in which the big-name street boys raped was life-threatening.

Wallacen for those familiar with life story, the documentary may not offer very much new information. However, the story is always of interest to new generations. NotoriousIt’s been 12 years since the biography. Sean Combs also belonged to that producer group.

We are still waiting for new perspectives at that interesting time.

What if Lil ‘Kim is known Kimberly Jones would tell his own version of what Fulton Street’s infamous mood and rap’s extreme sexist culture looked like from a teenage girl’s perspective? I’d be interested in.

A praised multi-part has also been published for those interested in the topic podcast series, which bites into the rap world of the 1990s through Biggie and Tupac Shakur. In one episode also a journalist Kierna Mayo tells what it was like as a woman to write hip hop from her rather masculine early years.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, Netflix.