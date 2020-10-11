Never had a reality TV parody been taken this far. Never had she been so expected either. So that the flame opened the Canneséries festival last Friday, which was held despite the organizational difficulties related to the management of the coronavirus. It must be said that the casting, from the writing to the smallest so-called “complementary” role, had something to entice.

Jonathan Cohen, in the title role – but also in the writing and the realization with Jérémie Galan and Florent Bernard -, plays Marc, a “Bachelor” at the discount for whom thirteen women must compete during this program of this diversion of “Dating”. This airline pilot could be a cousin of Serge the Mytho, another character played by Cohen, so much does he multiply lies, approximations and blunders. The slamming of doors, fights between contenders, and even the death of stereotypical characters (the stalker, the transvestite, the hottie, the ideal son-in-law presenter …) will follow around him, camped by a crowd of stars against employment (Adèle Exarchopoulos, Ana Girardot, Leïla Bekhti, Géraldine Nakache, Youssef Hajdi, Florence Foresti, Céline Sallette, Vincent Dedienne, Pierre Niney…).

Tasty dialogues

Adapted from an American series, Burning Love, produced among others by a big name of the American comic, Ben Stiller (in the American version, it is the humorist who held the role), the program dismantles with humor, in nine episodes of 26 minutes, the mechanics of these emissions which sell dreams, reviewing the tics and essential sequences that “raise the suspense”. After a few episodes, the series suffers, alas, from a repetitive side … fortunately saved by an omnipresent situation comedy and tasty dialogues. Like this exchange between the “part-time nun”, Victoire (Laure Calamy), and the sans-culotte (literally) Chataléré (Camille Chamoux): “Aren’t you baptized?” May Jesus be in you! “” I have known a Jesus in me. He was a Brazilian… ” It’s not always very fine, but very much in the vein of “Canal humor”.