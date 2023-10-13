Television | The Finns are now watching what the puppies of the Blue dog are doing in their box

Ylen Pentulives has grown into a huge phenomenon in a time of distressing news. Staring at cute puppies and a caring mother takes the viewer to the basics of life.

Screen a pink paw vibrates in the upper left corner. The soundscape is noisy. The mother dog pokes with her muzzle and the puppy soaks on the soft surface.

The popular Pentulive follow Sin and her six puppies from the whippet breed this fall. The broadcast started on September 29. Blue’s puppies were born on October 1st, and the live broadcast follows the dogs’ lives around the clock for eight weeks.

This is Yle’s third Puppy life. The first live broadcast in 2021 followed the labrador retriever Akka and her nine puppies. In 2022, the broadcast followed the Shiba-breed dog Möpsö and its three puppies.

The first Puppy water a total of about a million hours were watched. The follow-up article had 2.2 million page downloads in the first season. The chat conversation had 250,000 unique visitors.

In the second season, which follows the life of Möpsö and her puppies, the number of viewers increased by 33 percent compared to the first season. In the second season, the live stream was watched for a total of 1.5 million hours. The number of chat participants also increased by about a hundred thousand compared to the previous one.

The newest season has been watched a total of 335,000 hours so far.

Puppies eating on October 5.

The program behind it is Yle’s science editor Pirjo Koskinen. Previously, he has, among other things, written and directed Yle’s five-part series on dog science, dog personality and training Understand your dog series.

According to Koskinen Puppy life was born from the desire to increase information about modern dog science and show what happens in a dog’s life during the important first few weeks at the breeder’s place.

“There is still training based on command or even violence. In many ways, we want to show what kind of creature a dog is in the light of modern science, and that the well-being of a dog or any pet is important and a human responsibility.”

According to Koskinen Puppy life the viewership of the first season was surprising. He thinks that live is interesting because it is about the basics of life.

“There is birth, and death is always present in birth, because you never know what will happen.”

For puppy water in addition to the live video broadcast, there is an updated article that follows the life and development stages of the puppies, which provides information about, for example, the weight curves of the puppies, matters related to the care of the mother and the work of the breeder. The monitoring also collects sweet moments of the live broadcast suggested by the viewers, as well as pictures sent by the viewers of their pets.

There is also a chat channel where viewers can send questions and comments.

Based on the comments in the chat section, people apply From puppy water for example, comfort in the unreasonably uncertain world situation and warlike news flow. The atmosphere of the column is communal. The chatters send each other good day and good night wishes and update the puppies’ funny antics.

Sometimes guests are also invited to the chat channel. This year’s production will emphasize themes related to mental health.

According to Koskinen, the matter has come up in the chat discussions of previous seasons. According to him, viewers often comment that they watch the show to calm down or to help them fall asleep at night.

On Tuesday, October 10, on World Mental Health Day, the chat was visited by a psychotherapist known as Therapist-Ville and a member of parliament who was elected to parliament in the last elections Ville Merinen (sd). In the chat, Merinen answered viewers’ questions about mental health and well-being. In the chat, viewers asked Merise, for example, how to get into mental health services, what she thinks about the use of social media by children and young people, and what in her own life increases mental well-being.

According to Koskinen, it seems that For the puppy there is a huge need.

“It’s even a bit sad, because it shows that our world is such an oppressive place,” he says.

A close-up of one of Pentulive’s puppies.

in the 1960’s Disney animated film 101 Dalmatians made the spotted dog breed famous. In the early 2010s, an American heiress Paris Hilton seemed to use small dogs as some kind of accessory, and caused the number of chihuahuas in some US kennels to grow so dramatically that animal welfare organizations became concerned.

Pictures of cute critters may therefore influence people’s thoughts about getting a pet.

“You should never take a dog on the spur of the moment or on the basis that the puppy is cute”, says the chairman of the breeder’s committee of the Kennel Club Minor Nyman.

Puppy life selected as a dog breed for the third season, the whippet, bred from the English greyhound, is intended as a racing runner, but also quite sociable indoors.

In puppy water the viewer gets to know the characteristics of the race. Whippet puppies, for example, start a fast-paced crawling rally early on.

“ “It’s great and brave of the breeder to let the cameras follow the life of the litter in their home 24 hours a day.”

Nyman’s by Puppy life truthfully shows how much work it is to take care of puppies. The stream emphasizes the activities of a responsible breeder and presents a realistic picture of a puppy’s everyday life, which may also include surprises and, at a later stage, for example, a lot of mess.

“It’s great and brave of the breeder to let the cameras follow the life of the litter in their home 24 hours a day, where anything can happen. So many people get the opportunity to follow the lives of the puppies in a completely new way,” says Nyman.

Puppy life editorial preparations include building a litter box and installing cameras. In total, seven team members work on the program.

The start of the program has been scheduled for dark autumn. The choice of a mother dog is therefore influenced by, for example, the fact that the mother must be pregnant at that particular time. The start of Live is also determined based on the mother dog’s calculated time.

The cameras film the litter box day and night. They have been installed in such a way that the events of the box can be described from as many different angles as possible. If necessary, the filming team can remotely control the cameras.

The live broadcast is running Puppy life in a follow-up article mixed Yle Arena. It can also be watched on Yle TV1 at night, outside the broadcast times of television programs.

See also Prices | Inflation slowed to 5.6 percent in August A large part of Pentulive’s broadcast is eating and sleeping.

In October in the second week, the puppies, which are about ten days old, mainly sleep, suck milk, crawl and vibrate.

Not much happens on the screen. Attention is drawn, for example, to tiny stomachs that rise with the rhythm of breathing. Sometimes Sini nudges the puppies with her muzzle, guides them away from under the blanket, turns her side and continues to sleep.

In the year 2016 HS covered Norway from the television broadcast of the public broadcasting company NRK, which followed the fjord flowing near the town of Bodø for 12 hours. Norwegians were crazy about the so-called slow TV already in 2009. At that time, NRK filmed the train journey from Oslo to Bergen. At its peak, the number of viewers was 3.2 million.

Finns have also improved as viewers of so-called slow TV, especially on Independence Day. The traditional Linna party handshake event still reaches around three million people every year.

Media researcher Mari Pajalan by Puppy life the concept has many features typical of addictive television entertainment. The chat channel is inclusive, and the program timed for the darkening autumn produces a shared experience of time.

The subtle content is reminiscent of the slow television made famous by NRK and familiar from Linna’s parties. On the other hand, light production live broadcasting has a lot in common with today’s popular social media live broadcasts that users make for example to Tiktok.

“The sense of immediate experience offered by live broadcasting has interested viewers since the early days of television. Although not much happens on the screen, there is always a feeling in the stream that something might happen,” says Pajala.

In addition Puppy life there is a strong story behind it: the show follows the lives of the puppies from birth to the age of surrender.