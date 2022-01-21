Television | The Finnish smart ring Oura is prominently featured in the sequel to the Single Life series – the previous technology presentation in the series ended in the company’s horrific reputation

And Just Like That, which focuses on the ailments of middle-aged people, has highlighted exercise equipment in the past – and not with very good consequences.

In Finland the developed Oura smart ring has received widespread publicity when it was introduced And Just Like That in the latest episode of the TV series. The HBO Max streaming series is a continuation of what was done and seen in the 1990s Single lifeseries.

In the eighth part of the new series, one of the three central figures, Charlotte, wonders why her Harry husband’s Oura ring is still in her box and not on her finger.

The properties of the ring are talked about in the bathroom while brushing your teeth, and eventually it is threaded into Harry’s finger. The romantic scene also turns erotic before the couple’s daughter interrupts the situation.

An actor playing Charlotte Kristin Davis also introduces the Oura ring in its recent Instagram update to its 1.2 million followers:

Charlotte actress Kristin Davis Oura ring and its box in her hand. Screenshot of Instagram from Davids account.

Oura ring measures the user’s resting heart rate, heart rate variability, body temperature, and how much he or she is moving with a variety of sensors and sensors.

It was developed in a company founded in Oulu in 2013 by Finnish founders Petteri Lahtela, Kari Kivelä and Markku Koskela have since left the company and its management and communications have moved to the United States.

According to the company by spring 2021, half a million smart rings had been sold. Such is the prince seen in public Harry finger, and other users include the actor Jennifer Aniston and a soma effect Kim Kardashian.

At the end of last year, the latest Oura model was launched, but with it reputational damage also arose, when huge international popularity led to serious supply difficulties.

And Just Like That series, where the ailments of middle-aged people are one of the main focus, product placement of wellness equipment has occurred in the past.

Reputational damage has also had to be addressed, as the man who rode the Peloton exercise bike suffered a heart attack and died at the end of the first part.

According to the BuzzFeed news site the U.S. company Peloton was not at all aware of part of the plot and the context in which its exercise bike would appear in the HBO series.

The result was a significant drop in the value of the company’s shares and speculation as to whether it would sue HBO for reputational damage.

It did not happen, but against the fearless one hired And Just Like That in the series that featured Mr. Bigi, who died Chris Nothin to their own ad.

Campaign however, did not end well, as Noth received charges of sexual harassment late last year. A total of four women have reported Noth’s violence, two also raped.

No formal charges can be brought because the alleged harassment has taken too long.

However, after the allegations came to light, Noth was fired from the CBS series The Equalizer, in addition to which he has lost his agent.