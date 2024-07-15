Television | The Finland episode of The Simpsons is on TV today: kalsarikänt is mentioned

TV|The Simpsons episode tells about the secrets of Finnish happiness.

Animated series The Simpsons an episode will be shown on Monday evening, which will interest more Finnish viewers than usual.

Spring field – in the episode, the main character Homer Simpson gets a job at the Finnish-owned nuclear power plant located in Shelbyville.

It’s about The Simpsons 35th season, 11th episode. The episode aired in the USA already in February. Now it is shown in Finland on the MTV Sub channel.

The Shelbyville nuclear power plant is called Kevät kenttä.

A nuclear power plant the name is Kevät kenttä and it is managed by Onni Korhonen. Korhonen tells Homer why Finns are the happiest people in the world:

“The happiness of Finns is a combination of low expectations, guts, and sloppiness.”

Homer googles what kalsarikänt actually means.

“I was a shoemaker even before it was cool,” he says.

Finn the term once gained international attention when a journalist-nonfiction writer Miska Rantanen wrote a book Kalsarikänni – Finnish guide to the good life (S&S, 2018). The book was translated into several languages ​​and in English it appeared under the name Stupid drunk.

In the Simpsons episode, however, the term is used in the original language.

The Emmy-winning series The Simpsons has been shown since 1989.

The Simpsons: Spring field, Monday 15.7. at 20:25, MTV Sub.