Television | The expected return period of the friends will be seen in Finland next week

May 21, 2021
The episode will be aired on HBO Nordic on Thursday, May 27th.

For decades favorite series Frendien the return period is still seen in Finland at the same time as in the United States.

The episode will be available to watch on HBO Nordic as early as next Thursday, May 27th.

When Frendien the time of the return period was announced last week, there was no information yet on when the period would be seen in Finland.

Frendien the return period will see all the main actors in the series, i.e. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. In addition, guest stars include Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck and K-pop band BTS.

The return period is “unwriting” like the reality series, and the Actors perform as their own selves, not as their characters.

The return period has been filmed earlier this year at the same Warner Bros. studio, where Frendit originally made.

The return period has been planned for longer, but doing so has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Originally Frendit was shown in the United States on NBC. At its best, the series was the most popular TV show in the United States. The final was watched by about 52.5 million people in the United States.

In Finland, the series aired on MTV3. Netflix later acquired the streaming rights to the series until it was transferred to Warnermedia’s HBO Max last year.

