Television | The excellent mini-series is about Miep Gies, who made it possible for Anne Frank to hide from the Nazis

A Small Light is not a bright-eyed glorification of self-sacrifice, but a compelling description of a young activist.

Most know Anne Frank’sa Jewish girl who hid from the Nazis, as well as written by her Diary of a young girl. Fewer know Miep Giesinwho gets the lead role A Small Light in the miniseries. He enabled Frank to hide.

At the beginning of the US series about Gies (Bel Powley) an unlikely hero is painted. Adopted to Amsterdam after the First World War, a woman flaunts her youth, goes to dances and drinks cheap brandy until her parents force her to either marry or work. Gies ends up in a company that sells pectin and spices.

The main character befriends his boss, Anne Frank’s father, Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) with. Frank’s family, who fled the persecution of Jews in Germany, will not be safe in Amsterdam for long. Nazis and soldiers follow, and Frank’s family hides in the office attic.

A Small Light describes civilian courage. It puts its main character in a situation where he has to defy the law and risk his own life to save those close to him.

One might expect a bright-eyed praise of self-sacrifice from the eight-part series. Instead, there is a description of an attractive young activist. Its modernity is emphasized with small choices, both in the lifestyles of the characters and in the speech. “I may never wear a bra again,” Gies says when the landlady moves out of the cramped apartment.

In the series, Miep Gies marries another idealist, Jan Gies (Joe Cole) with. They share an activist’s quality of mind and gravity of action: both prefer to take risks rather than do nothing, but sometimes they tire and wallow in despair. The two also have to reconcile their words when some of the close circle adapts to the new administration.

Miep Gies (Bel Powley) finds a kindred spirit in another young idealist, Jan Gies (Joe Cole).

So serious matters as it is, the approach of the series is downright Spielberg-like in its gentleness and occasional comedy, and not so much the director’s concentration camp drama Schindler’s List (1993) in spirit. The conspiratorial main character hunts down the Nazis, and the family members hiding in cramped apartments bicker with each other like in sitcoms.

During the first six episodes, one tends to forget that Anne Frank’s (Billie Boullet) the story ends sadly. A 14-year-old girl worries about the same things as many teenagers: her mother is strict, and the object of her crush doesn’t seem to reciprocate her feelings.

A Small Light however, does not aim for the same kind of union between the extreme comic and the tragic as Jojo Rabbit -film (2019), which dealt with the same topics.

Humor and mundaneness make the characters whole: Anne Frank (Billie Boullet) is not just a victim, and Miep Gies (Bel Powley) not just a burning idealist.

Someone one could argue that a married couple by Tony Phelan and By Joan Rater the series created softens the edge of violence into dullness. However, the humor and mundaneness make the characters whole: Anne Frank is not just a victim, nor Miep Gies just a burning idealist.

That’s exactly why the threat of violence scares when the Nazis tighten their grip after the middle of the series. Threat when you hit relatable characters instead of dusty relics.

