Television | The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, defend the Netflix series

The first three episodes of the Harry and Meghan series have raised questions about why the couple, who renounced their royal duties and criticized the media, seems to be seeking publicity.

of Sussex a documentary series from the streaming service Netflix released about the duke couple Harry and Meghan has sparked debate over the past week. Now the duke couple is correcting the discussion created by the documentary in a statement issued by their press secretary, reports news agency Reuters.

Prince of Britain Harry and his wife Meghan gave up their royal duties at the beginning of 2020. The Duke and Duchess did not give a separate reason for their withdrawal.

The resignation announcement was followed by a media frenzy, and it was assumed at the time that the withdrawal was at least partly due to the treatment of the couple by the media. Shortly after the announcement, the couple talked about their experiences Oprah’s in the interview.

Already in 2019, Prince Harry compared his wife Meghan’s experiences in the eyes of the press to his mother’s princess Diana’s to experiences. According to Harry, he had to face “bullying” from the tabloids. Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in 1997 while trying to escape photographers.

After the separation announcement, the couple issued a warning against paparazzi harassment. The couple has also severed relations with Britain’s four largest afternoon newspapers and sued several publications.

In the new in the six-part documentary, Harry and Meghan talk about their publicity experiences, their love story and their childhood experiences by Liz Garbus in guidance.

The documentary series has received mixed reception. Series for example, has been described as a cute publicity stunt where privileged former royals try to humanize their lives in the home video spirit.

According to the BBC the first episode of the series gathered around 2.4 million television viewers on its release day in Britain.

The first three episodes, which have been published now, have raised questions, for example, about why the couple who renounced their royal duties and criticized the media seems to be seeking publicity.

The press secretary according to the statement, the reasons for relinquishing royal duties were not related to the couple’s privacy or privacy protection.

According to the statement, the couple has expressed their desire to continue their public roles and duties. According to the statement, the purpose of the documentary is to tell the life of the duke and duchess on their terms.

In a statement released in conjunction with the 2020 divorce announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were stepping back from their royal duties to balance their time between the UK and North America.

According to the press secretary’s statement, a “distorted story” has been created in the press about the former royals. According to the secretary, the notion that the document contradicts the reasons for leaving the royal house is “completely false”.

The episodes of the documentary will be published on the streaming service in two installments. The first three episodes are already available for viewing. The final three are scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 15th.

Read more: Harry repeatedly compares Meghan to his dead mother Diana in the TV series, and it’s creepy