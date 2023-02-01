Television | The Dr. Phil series is ending after 21 years

The talk show hosted by psychologist Phil McGraw has long been one of the most popular talk shows in America.

Popular American talk show Dr. Phil ends this spring, after 21 years. The current season in the United States will therefore be the last of the series. The television company CBS Media Ventures announced the matter on Tuesday. The matter has been reported by many media, such as The Hollywood Reporter and BBC.

Dr. Phil is a psychologist by Phil McGraw hosted talk show where various guests talk about their personal problems and McGraw gives them advice. Dealing with serious issues but entertaining Dr. Phil has long been one of America’s most popular talk shows.

McGraw, 72, says in the release that he is proud of his series, but that “there is so much more” that he still wants to do in his career.

Psychology Dr. McGraw’s television career began in the 1990s on another top-rated talk show, From The Oprah Winfrey Show, on which McGraw was a regular guest. He got his own program Oprah Winfrey with help in 2002. Dr. Phil series made McGraw a TV face known to millions of people.

The program has also received criticism over the years. Back in 2004, the American mental health organization criticized McGraw’s advice to his guests simplistic and harmful. In 2016, an episode in which the actor made a guest appearance caused widespread disapproval Shelley Duvallas the episode was seen as exploitative of Duvall, who suffers from mental health issues.

Last year, Buzzfeed published article, where Dr. Phil’s employees blamed the program for a toxic work environment. The creators of the program denied the accusations.

of CBS Media Ventures produced by Dr. Phil is a syndicated series, which means that it has been shown by many different channels in the United States as well.

In Finland, the series has been seen on Nelose.