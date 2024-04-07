Television | The documentary shows that tiktokers who hang out at crime scenes destroy evidence and scare relatives

The new documentary shows what happens when tiktok users become homicide investigators.

Disney's Only Murders in the Building -while watching the TV series or Thursday's Murder Club – book series, laymen becoming homicide detectives may seem like a fascinating endeavor, but the reality is different.

This is demonstrated by a journalist specializing in social media at the BBC Marianna Spring's document Tiktok's addictive algorithm, which will be shown during Yle's docker week. Spring spent a year investigating the malicious entanglement of murder-theory-enthusiastic TikTokers in two high-profile criminal cases.

First of the cases, four American students were killed in the small town of Moscow, Idaho, in 2022. At that time, four bodies were found in a three-story detached house near the campus in the morning.

The city of more than 20,000 inhabitants was terrified, and Tiktok was excited. The brutal killing of four young people seemed to be just the kind of mystery that made users' dopamine levels rise.

Soon the yacht was under control. Tiktok videos shared floor plans and pictures of the apartment and its surroundings. Information about the victims and their relationships. Descriptions of the neighbors and their movements. Some of the information was true, some was not.

In the process tiktokers spilled their theories about the culprits with apparent sadness. One according to a popular theory, the perpetrator was the boyfriend of one of the victims. According to another, a professor at the University of Idaho. According to the third, a neighbor. The fourth taxi driver. A fifth local priest. And so on.

The enthusiasm of amateur detectives was increased by the fact that the police did not seem to be making any progress in their investigations. The murder weapon was not found, there was no motive.

It may have been partially due to the fact that the police's resources had to be sacrificed for press conferences, where false information spreading on Tiktok was corrected. Time was also spent checking the thousands of tips fueled by social media.

In any way of course, the enthusiasm of ordinary people to solve unsolved criminal cases is not a new phenomenon. In Finland, for example, several books have been published about the deaths of Bodominjärvi.

However, the widespread true crime boom and the power of Tiktok's algorithm in activating people make the phenomenon more serious than before. According to the documentary, the videos about Idaho's killing were watched about two billion times in less than a year.

At the same time, the number of viewers on the other platforms, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, remained at a few million.

In the process the boundary of acceptable behavior shifts. When a person sees popular tiktokers taking tourist trips to crime scenes, and tens of thousands of others liking the activity, it starts to feel like a normal activity.

Even if it is interviewing a deceased loved one or photographing the victim's body.

It also seems that few tiktok people who are on a killing spree think about the pain that being accused without a reason causes to a person.

Second The case reported by Spring is that of a British housewife Nicola Bulley disappearance. The mother of two disappeared in January 2023 while walking her dog. The search continued for a few weeks with no results, and the mystery was ready for the Tiktok people to solve.

The British messed up the police investigation, as did the Americans. Bulley's Katoamispaiksa quickly turned into a kind of picnic destination, where tiktokers took pictures of themselves.

In addition to the immediate family, the residents of the surrounding area came under suspicion. Life became particularly miserable for an elderly man in his eighties who had unfortunately found Bulley's dog wandering by the river bank

The old man's address was published on social media, and he was seriously afraid of photographers trying to get onto the plot.

Bulley the husband, on the other hand, was suspected because of, among other things, his “cold look”. At the same time, the daughters who lost their mothers could watch their father's trial in Tiktok's lynching court.

The police, on the other hand, were subjected to fierce criticism. In order to curb the speculations of amateur detectives, it published private health information about the victim, which caused barks from the responsible minister as well.

Spring has interviewed a significant number of people for the documentary. There are Tiktok's former employees, researchers and victims of the true crime phenomenon.

The most interesting, however, are the Tiktok users who post about crimes. One of them British Heatherwho presented a hazy theory about the involvement of Bulley's friend in the case.

To the Tiktok novice's surprise, the video received millions of viewers and Heather received a letter of encouragement from Tiktok. Even more addictive were the thousands and thousands of commenters and likes.

“If you get positive feedback, it changes behavior,” he explains. “Perhaps you haven't received affirming feedback before, but suddenly you get approval and prestige with your publications.”

The American Olivia follows crime cases extensively on her Tiktok account and often goes to the scene to report on the events.

Floridian Olivia takes a more brutal approach to the matter. The Tiktok influencer, who regularly documents criminal cases, flew to the murder village in Idaho soon after the events became public and spent a week describing and interviewing students, neighbors and others involved.

He justifies his activities with the “new journalism”, where you don't need degrees, just a mobile phone is enough. The new rules also apply there.

“I can publish things for which a news agency would need confirmation,” he reasons. “I have the power to do that.”

Towards the end, the documentary expands to cover the riots in Britain and France, and true crime is completely forgotten. The themes don't fit easily into the same documentary, but maybe they bring the prestige the BBC needs to the content.

Eventually the theories of the tiktokers were wasted in the cases of both the Idaho students and Nicola Bulley. Both were solved with traditional police work, and lay detectives moved on to new cases.

After the end credits, it's interesting to see what kind of Finnish crime solving a group of lay detectives do.

Well, a small one. Those who regularly post about unsolved cases can be counted on the fingers of one hand, and there are no more videos filmed on the spot.

As such, the videos follow an international pattern: there are detailed descriptions of the victim's movements and a couple of possible factors that are easy for commentators to point the finger of blame at.

After all, they might have done something.

So what happened in Käyrämö?

Tik Tok's addictive algorithm, Areena 8.4. and TV2 Mon 13.5.