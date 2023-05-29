Television | The death of the Masterchef judge caused an emotional storm among viewers – What is it about?

Judge Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden death feels like losing a friend. The phenomenon is called parasociality. New episodes of Masterchef Australia start today.

Masterchef Australia the expected new production season starts on Ruudu and Nelose on Monday. But the beloved program has a dark shadow this time: a judge Jock Zonfrillon death three weeks ago.

Zonfrillo will be in the new episodes, as the entire season was filmed before his sudden death. Ghost Jock, you might say.

Read more: The Masterchef Australia judge who died at the age of 46 hid his serious illness

The first episode of the season begins with a text plan in which the production says that it dedicates the 15th season to Zonfrillo, “his work, his life and his unbridled passion for food”.

Some of the show’s fans are already wondering if they will be able to watch the show at all anymore.

Where does this emotional storm on the subject come from? Why did the news of a death make you feel as if you had lost a friend?

Pekka Isotalus

Grief work Jock Zonfrillo’s death is a clear example of a parasocial relationship, says the professor of communication at the University of Tampere Pekka Isotalus. He belongs himself Masterchef Australia followers.

“It was about a person with whom I would like to be friends.”

Parasociality refers to a positive emotional attitude towards a person who has become familiar from the media, so that this person feels close, even a friend. A parasocial relationship requires repetition to be born, and Masterchef Australia this too will come true.

The production seasons are long, and the program can be watched on the streaming service every day, which also strengthens the building of the relationship.

Jury trio – Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen – has been the same for three years now and has become familiar.

“Judges are constantly present, just like best friends anyway. And the program is structured in such a way that it also talks about things other than food,” says Isotalus.

“And if we go to Jock Zonfrillo, he was an outwardly attractive, knowledgeable, nice and intelligent person who knew how to show empathy to the competitors. There was also humor involved. So the attraction was strong. He was exactly the kind of person you would want to get to know.”

Chef Jock Zonfrillo was exactly the kind of person you would like to get to know, says Pekka Isotalus.

Masterchef Australia has become known for his exceptional benevolence. The participants of the reality show are friendly and supportive of each other – like one family. At least the twists and fights are not brought to the screen.

of MCA the warm community quickly absorbs even the viewer into its magic circle, who sensitively seeks out the judges of the competition and their favorite contestants on social media, because they can’t give up their company even outside the program.

This, too, is familiar to Isotalus. “In particular, the fact that you seek to follow these characters in the media shows that a parasocial relationship has arisen.”

So do you have to worry about all of this? Is it strange that TV presenters start to feel like your own friends?

Absolutely not, says Isotalus.

“A parasocial relationship is a very normal phenomenon of following the media. Anyone, in fact many of us, have this kind of relationship with a performer. It is not associated with, for example, loneliness or other deficiencies in social life, it has been proven in studies.”

Any parasociality is not a new invention, even though you might think so in the era of current influencers.

According to Isotalus, the first and “very modern” article on the phenomenon was made in the United States already in 1956 (Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl), but it did not spawn a sequel.

In the 1980s, the phenomenon returned again. First, the audience’s relationship with the news anchors was studied, and later the research was expanded to include other groups of performers.

Within the last ten years, research has become more active with social media, and now its target is especially social media influencers and tube users.

Joch Zonfrillo with Andy Allen (left) and Melissa Leung accepted the award for Best Reality Series at the 2020 AACTA Gala in Sydney, Australia.

But let’s go back to the dilemma brought about by the case of death. When Masterchef Australia the new episodes are now starting, is Pekka Isotalus going to watch the series himself?

“I’m going to watch, for sure. I think this is the last time Jock Zonfrillon will be seen.”

Do you have any advice for those who are finding it difficult to get back into the series now?

“Of course, you shouldn’t watch the program if you feel bad, it’s meant for pleasure. But you can watch it sometime later, when enough time has passed, the series will remain on the streaming service for a long time.”

“And you can also think that watching the show now is honoring the memory of Jock Zonfrillo.”

Masterchef Australia, new episodes, Ruutu and Nelonen Mon 29.5. at 18:00.

Ruutu, Nelonen and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the Sanoma Group.