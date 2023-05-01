Television | The death of actor Cory Monteith 10 years ago cast a dark shadow over Glee

Tiktok’s algorithm started feeding me videos from Glee so aggressively that I couldn’t help but start the series from the beginning, writes journalist Piritta Räsänen.

When at the end of March, many started impatient Succession season four, I did something unimaginable. I looked Glee.

The series is about students who sing in the show choir of an Ohio school, who are rejected by the rest of the school. In 2009, it instantly became one of my favorite series.

Glee was over-the-top, unrealistic and full of dramatic musical numbers that linked to the lives of the characters. I loved the series, but over the years its luster began to fade.

The series began to suffer from the problems familiar to many youth series: the actors in their twenties were no longer high school students, and the lives of the characters who graduated from high school were boring to follow.

Then July 13, 2013 Glee an even darker shadow came over when the 31-year-old actor Cory Monteith died of an overdose. Monteith played one of the series’ main characters, Finn Hudson.

Finn had a difficult double role in the series. He was the quarterback of the school’s American football team and one of the lead singers in the choir. He balanced the school’s hierarchies, the popular athletes and the unpopular musical geeks.

In a way, Finn was also the most ordinary person in the series, a kind of preview. Among the caricature-like characters, his role was often to ask on behalf of the viewers what is happening here. Influences have probably been sought for the character Office From Jim Halpert.

After Monteith’s death Glee The release of the 5th production season was delayed. In the one published in October 2013 The Quarterback In the episode, the actor’s death was discussed through Finn’s death.

Glee the last, sixth season ended in March 2015, but I stopped watching the series when Finn was gone. And I didn’t think I would return to the series until this spring I did.

At the beginning of the year Tiktok’s algorithm started feeding me videos so aggressively From Glee and its actor About Lea Michelethat in the end I felt I had no choice but to start the series over.

Something unexpected happened. It wasn’t until the second viewing, more than ten years later, that I realized Glee to be satire. After all, one of its creators is a director Ryan Murphy!

The series pokes fun at high school stereotypes, small-town celebrities, and up-and-coming teenagers whose crushes and future plans change in every episode.

At the turn of the 2010s, in my naivety, I didn’t understand the mockery the series made of me too. For me, it was a kind of mirror for my own emotional storms.

This summer It will be ten years since Monteith’s death.

After him, two other stars of the series have also passed away, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera. I don’t really encourage anyone to look at their memory Glee – after all, the series has aged badly in many ways.

However, I encourage you to watch programs that you haven’t seen in ten years. In it, you come face-to-face with your past self in a gruesome way.