Laëtitia and Jessica Perrais. Twins who have grown up, united, against the rest of the world. During the night of January 18 to 19, 2011, Laëtitia (Marie Colomb) disappeared. His scooter was found a few dozen from the house of his foster family. And his body, about a month later, dismembered, in a pond. Jean-Xavier De Lestrade tells the story of this investigation in fiction, based on the book written by Ivan Jablonka in 2016, “Laëtitia or the end of men”. It also and above all tells the story of the terrible life of these two girls, endlessly subjected to male violence: their father was condemned for having beaten and raped their mother, the film also suggests mistreatment of his little daughters. They have also had to suffer sexual violence, from adolescence. Finally, Laëtitia had a bad meeting, Tony Meilhon (Noam Morgensztern).

Who is guilty?

Jean-Xavier De Lestrade shows Laëtitia as a luminous kid, who was going to have her CAP, was in love, had the project to leave with the Patrons, her host family. He opposes him Jessica (Sophie Breyer), mutic, curled up on herself, drowned in her pain. He also instills a permanent unease: when Jessica is heard by the gendarme in charge of the investigation (Yannick Choirat), the woman of the foster family interrupts the hearing every two minutes. Tony Meilhon goes crazy in prison: Jean-Xavier Delestrade makes a brief return to the childhood of the killer, whose mother refused to open her door when, running away from her home, at the age of twelve, he arrived home , bloody feet, tired and hungry …

As always with Jean-Xavier De Lestrade, the subject is very political: the affair of Laëtitia Perrais had allowed Sarkozy an insulting surge on the role of investigating judges, while the judicial world is bloodless, and he is partly responsible. So who is to blame? Tony Meilhon, victim of violence he reproduces? The judge who let him out of prison? Or the whole of society, which does not protect the weakest, let alone the girls? A masterful series.