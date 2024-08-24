Television | The creators of Salkkareit and Rantabaari tell what it’s like to write a script for a TV series that is not appreciated

TV|Screenwriters Teemu Salonen and Samuli Ojanperä decide when love flares up in Rantabari or when someone comes back from the dead in Secret Lives.

“No no one says they watch these series, but they still watch them,” says the screenwriter Teemu Salonen.

He and his colleagues Samuli Ojanperä scripting TV series with great emotions. The ones that contain, along with incredible plot twists, curly human relationship twists, love, secrets, betrayals and you know what. That is, TV series, which in the world are called telenovelas and sometimes a little less soap operas.

Together with wider working groups, Salonen and Ojanperä are responsible for what is done in the perennial favorite of Finnish TV entertainment, which started in 1999 In hidden lives i.e. in “Salkkarei” or in the record sixth production season At the beach bar (2019–) takes place.

Salonen has been doing Encrypted lives since 2000 and Beach bar since its beginning. In between, he has also dabbled in reality entertainment, writing scripts Talent Finland in 2009 as well MasterChef Finland program in 2016. Ojanperä, on the other hand, has written full-time Beach bar from the first production season and along with it all the time Lockers.

Both programs are so-called daily dramas, i.e. series that are shown with a weekly rhythm of several episodes. It means that the material is made at a fast pace: at best, both series have been made in total over three hundred episodes during the year.

“There is not much else to write about. Even the Christmas cards have not been delivered,” Salonen grumbles.

Because schedule pressure dictates the making of series, the screenwriters have to work quickly. You can’t get stuck in the fear of a blank piece of paper, and you shouldn’t put the brakes on ideas, says Salonen.

“The worst and most stupid ideas can become a four-year story when they are refined and spun together.”

Besides, the genre also includes surprising, even corny twists. For example, more than one return from the dead has been seen in Salkkarei. According to Salonen and Ojanperä, there is one difference The locksmiths and Beach bar sometimes it is in what is possible.

“I would dare to say that, for example, a UFO will not land Beach bar to the terrace. Beach bar has more feet on the ground”, says Salonen.

“That would probably not even happen In lockers“, says Ojanperä.

There are also differences in the structure of the series: when Lockers to push forward with steady certainty, At the beach bar production seasons have a clear beginning, middle and end.

Productivity and along with pressure tolerance, the screenwriters’ memory is often put to the test. When series have been made for hundreds of episodes, the writers can’t always remember if, for example, certain characters have met before. That is why the working group is assisted by a coordinator whose tasks include checking the corresponding details.

On the other hand, different production conditions dictate things like how much can be filmed in the studio during the week and how much outside the studio or how many scenes a certain actor can do.

“A screenwriter doesn’t have much room for soloing,” Ojanperä points out.

However, that does not mean that the sets are made like sausages. Salonen and Ojanperä assure that the working group of the series do their work with ambition – just like the creators of any other TV series.

You have to know the sport in order to master it.

Rantabaari is about young city dwellers whose summer is full of interpersonal twists. In the picture Actors Joanna Wallinheimo and Victor Paul.

Ditch says that he mainly watches his own productions from the genre, but Salonen admits that he is a big consumer of the genre. He follows foreign series both for his work and otherwise.

“Isn’t everyone watching? Beautiful and brave?”

On the other hand, you also need to know the audience. Often the viewers get the most comments about the characters: one is wonderful, the other is so horrible and annoying that it should be written out of the series. Both feedbacks are music to the screenwriter’s ears. It is important for the characters to evoke emotions, says Salonen

“The worst thing would be if the character was perceived as boring and its scenes were always fast-forwarded,” Ojanperä says.

Screenwriter Samuli Ojanperä has been writing Rantabaari full-time since the first production season and, along with it, Hidden Lives all the time.

Twosome admits that the underappreciation of domestic daily drama series sometimes seems strange, especially considering the solid popularity of the series. Salonen takes an example.

“When Yle started showing a Spanish telenovela La Promesa – The Mansion of Secretsand the audience got excited, it was only written about in a positive tone. That suddenly it’s exotic when all kinds of things happen. Maybe Finns are more used to realism,” Salonen thinks.

Teemu Salonen has been making Hidden Lives since 2000 and Rantabaari since its beginning.

According to Ojanperä, the fact that daily dramas shine in the absence of media that publish TV reviews is also indicative of attitudes.

“They mostly write about the so-called quality series. As though Beach bar and Salkkaren series like that would take place somewhere in the outer sphere.”

In general, the decrease in the number of TV criticisms in the domestic media is sad, say Ojanperä and Salonen.

But how does it feel to write a series that isn’t appreciated for its genre?

Salonen and Ojanperä thought for a moment.

“I don’t know if it weighs on the mind in any way. However, there are many people who watch these series,” says Salonen.

“For us, this is the hardest job in the world. There are a lot of us really good writers who approach their work with passion. And these things are done for the viewers.”

