She is intrepid, in search of truth and well ahead of her time: we are in 1918 when “La Garçonne” begins, a six-part series. And the heroine, Louise (Laura Smet), is a paramedic. She is not shy and can cross enemy lines without blinking to bring back a wounded. It is also her job: her deceased parents, her brother Antoine (Tom Hygreck) at the front, she must provide for her needs. Alas, a year later, when the war was over, she was dismissed. He is asked to return to his home, his place must be taken over by its holder, a former soldier.

Like her brother, an artist, refuses food work, she goes to ask for help from a friend of her father’s, a police officer like him. The friend is assassinated before his eyes by several of his colleagues. To escape them, to simply escape, Louise cuts her long hair and assumes the identity of her brother, Antoine. It integrates in its place the prestigious criminal brigade. She must learn to walk like a boy, to express herself like a boy, to stand like a boy. And she excels in this register, as in the investigations she conducts in the field.

However, she does not lose sight of her goal: to seek and find the truth about her father and a murdered young woman. To flush her out, she will invent a third identity for herself, Gisèle, nude model for the painters of the Belle Époque who are called Man Ray, Foujita… On her way, she meets a curious American journalist, Roman Kitoff (Gregory Fitoussi) , who will help her in her investigations when her name is Antoine and is disturbed by Gisèle …

There is in this fiction a real flavor of the romantic. Louise endorses multiple identities with a confusing naturalness. But the series is also much more than that: it is resolutely feminist in an era which hardly was. And she brilliantly shows that the question of gender is not really important. And that what matters is who you are. A very nice surprise.