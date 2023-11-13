Television | The BBC included Finnish reservists in its documentary, but in Yle’s version they were eliminated – Yle tells why

Mightily The BBC’s documentary on NATO’s eastern border has caused confusion among Finnish viewers.

Life in Putin’s neighborhood – a shorter version of the documentary has been shown in Finland than in Britain. In the version presented by Yle, clips of about six minutes have been cut from both episodes of the two-part documentary.

Last Monday on TV1 and Yle Arena the cut part of the second episode takes place in Finland. In the documentary, the BBC’s European correspondent Katya Adler travels along NATO’s eastern border and finds out how the neighboring countries of Russia and its supporters help Ukraine in the war.

In the documentary, Adler visits Finland, among other places. One scene was filmed in the spring in Turku, where the applied reservist shooting competitions were organized. Active reserve officer, vice president of Porvoo Reserve Officers’ Club Toni Sarro was there.

Neither he nor his friends were interviewed for the documentary, but they were asked to pose with Adler for publicity photos. Sarro and his reservist friends were looking forward to seeing a part of the shooting competitions in the documentary. They had already seen it on the BBC, but surprisingly there was no clip in Yle’s version.

This caused confusion and a little annoyance. The BBC camera crew had been there for several hours. Adler was interested in the activities of the reservists, and especially in the fact that they purchased equipment with their own funds.

HS has seen both the BBC and Yle versions of the documentary. In the BBC version, a Finnish reservist is interviewed Jari Pentinmäki, who participates in a shooting competition. In addition, the Finnish woman who participated in the competition is briefly interviewed.

Yle’s version, however, has other segments filmed in Finland, such as a hot air balloon ride on the Finnish-Russian border and a visit to the Ruka ski center in Kuusamo, which has suffered from the loss of Russian tourists.

Cutting out the part even made the reservists wonder if the documentary has been censored.

the BBC the documentaries are almost always shown abbreviated outside Britain, says Yle’s international current documentaries program supplier Arto Hyvönen.

Hyvönen tells HS that he just answered a viewer who had wondered about the cut Life in Putin’s neighborhood document. The reason is practicality: the public broadcasting company BBC sells its documentaries, also to commercial TV channels. Commercial channels have commercial breaks, so an hour-long documentary has to be shorter.

“We are talking about the ‘commercial hour’, which is 52 minutes. Documentaries made for the BBC’s own channels are usually 58 minutes or longer,” says Hyvönen.

Toni Sarro from Porvoo has been to Ukraine to train soldiers. The pick-up truck in the picture was taken as a gift to the soldiers in eastern Ukraine in August.

Although There are no commercial breaks on Yle and the documentary could in principle be shown in full length, the BBC only sells its shortened version for international distribution. They are also responsible for which sections end up in the cutter.

Hyvönen has not seen the eliminated sections.

“Perhaps the BBC has considered that those sections are the least interesting and can be clicked on.”

There may be other reasons for cutting partitions. For example, the person appearing in the clip, the cameraman or the recording artist may have denied international distribution, demanded too much compensation for it, or other conditions that have not been met.

Documentaries usually have footage from several different sources. Sometimes some archival material may be sensitive or too expensive to distribute.

Speculation Censorship carried out by Yle has happened before, Hyvönen says.

“A few years ago, there was quite a social media frenzy when we showed a documentary about the health effects of cannabis. Some viewers thought that Yle had deliberately removed parts of the documentary that highlight the positive aspects of using cannabis. That wasn’t true either.”

Toni Sarro has been to Ukraine several times to train soldiers during the war. The next trip is planned for December.

In Sarro’s opinion, it would have been good to show part of the reservists’ activities on Yelle as well.

“There is more here than hot air balloon flights and ski resorts chasing after Russian tourists. The army relies on Finnish reservists, but it is rarely talked about.”

Life in Putin’s neighborhood is viewable About Yle Areena.