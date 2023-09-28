Television | The award-winning crime drama True Detective returns in January, now starring women

The fourth season of True Detective begins on January 15.

HBO Max award-winning crime drama series True Detective continues with new episodes in January.

The fourth season of the series is called Night Country and its events take place in Alaska, USA. They will be seen in the lead roles as a duo of detectives Kali Reis and Oscar winner Jodie Foster.

The six-part series begins on Monday, January 15. It is an anthology series, which means that its production seasons are separate stories from each other.

In the new season, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) investigate a case in which a group of men who ran an arctic research center disappear in a winter night.

In previous seasons, only men have been seen as the detective duo. They starred last season Mahershala Ali and Roland West.

Series is the screenwriter, director and executive producer Issa López. Foster, who acts in the series, and those who starred in the series’ maximum season act as corresponding producers Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

The first season, shown in 2014, was really popular and won, among other things, five Emmy awards. The second and third seasons received a more mixed reception.

