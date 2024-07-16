Television | The actor who phenomenally portrayed Vesa-Matti Loir got a role in the popular Netflix series

TV|Actor Pyry Kähkönen learned both horse riding and swordsmanship on the set of Vikings: Valhalla.

Finnish actors representation among the Vikings continues: the third season of the series was released on Netflix last week Vikings: Valhalla, and the Finnish reinforcement of the season is 29 years old Try Kähkönen.

The series is a spin-off from the previous one Vikingsfrom the series, which had Finnish actors by Peter Franzé, Jasper Pääkkönen and Group Ahola. The spin-off was seen in the first season Jaakko Ohtonen.

The series is set in the final years of the Viking Age at the beginning of the 11th century. The story was created for Netflix by an American Jeb Stuart.

Kähkönen plays Harald Harefoot, who translates to Harald Jäniksenkäpälä in Finnish. His character will join the eight-part series in the third episode.

HS asked Kähkösen how he ended up as a fighting Viking in the Netflix series.

What is your role in the Vikings: Valhalla series?

“I am Harald Harefoot, Prince of Denmark, King Cnut the Great [Knuut Suuren] son. He’s very much like – how would you say it – a chill, liberated type. He enjoys his life until he blurts out that he wants to be the King of England, and that’s when his mood starts.”

“I’m really satisfied, he has a great story line.”

The role involved fight scenes – what was the training like for them?

“It came pretty quickly, I didn’t spend an insane amount of money to train or train to fight. But we had a really great stunt team and almost immediately started stunt training. I also had an ax-sword combination – we practiced the basics and fight choreography at first.”

“I had never even ridden a horse, and they made me ride there. The training room started pretty quickly. It was unbelievably cool.”

Was it your first time applying for an international production, and how did you get there?

“I have not applied before. I have an agent, and quite a lot of Finns get such self tape requests. And I just kind of happened to fit what they were looking for.”

“I had never thought that I would consciously apply abroad. I thought, that’s it, let’s do this self tape now, and then suddenly I got the answer that it looks pretty good, I was in the future, and then we hurriedly made more self tapes.”

How did it feel to get a role in an international Netflix series?

“When I heard that I got it, it was an incomprehensible, absurd feeling. As I remember, three weeks passed and then I was in Ireland. It was wonderful, I was there all summer [kuvauksissa].”

“Yes, it was terribly exciting, of course. The punt was whining, but I just tried to keep a cool head and think about what’s important. I was stupidly excited, because it became clear very quickly that when it comes to acting, it’s exactly the same thing there. What was a bit exciting at first was what kind of people there are. It was a pleasure to notice that no one was really a jerk or a diva, everyone was really nice, approachable and warm-hearted people.”

Pyry Kähkönen played the role of Vesa-Matti Loir in Yle’s audio drama published in 2023. He is a baritone by voice.

Kähkönen is known in Finland especially for his role Vesa-Matti Loirina Ylen in the audio drama Did you love, Vesku? At that time, among others, critics of HS wrotethat Kähkönen’s voice was difficult or even indistinguishable from the real Loire.

His most recent work also includes roles Miia Tervon in the movie Missile and in the crime series Runaways.

Next, Kähkönen will be seen in the lead role Matti Kinnusen in the TV series Revenge, whose release date has not yet been announced. Soon they will also start shooting a new Finnish film, in which Kähkönen will also play the lead role.