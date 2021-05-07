Television | Tesla billionaire Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live on Saturday: News of the plague led to a sharp rise in the dogecoin cryptocurrency, analysts believe

Elon Musk’s plot task has aroused both fuss and praise in advance.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people in the world, will be on Saturday in the United States Saturday Night Live program. The role of the visiting “host” was unveiled a month ago and has had time to spark a lively debate for and against.

Musk fans have rejoiced in the choice and thanked SNL expanding the range of presenters from the actors, comedians and musicians they usually use.

Professional comedians and TV screenwriters in turn, have criticized the program for choosing Musk as a presenter. In addition to not fully believing in the skills of Musk’s comedian and presenter, there is also a debate about his values.

Among other things, Elon Musk has underestimated the coronavirus as well in their comments that in action: he reopened the Tesla plant In California ahead of schedule, despite calls from the authorities. After that, more than four hundred factory workers got a positive result from the corona test.

In March, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that Tesla repeatedly violated labor laws.

For example, Tesla has illegally dismissed a pro-union employee. According to the authority’s order, Tesla must recruit the employee in question. In addition, Elon Musk was ordered to remove a tweet that was seen as threatening, commenting on the workers ’organization.

Also Tesla cars autopilot safety has recently raised questions.

Rare yes, also part SNL staff have appeared to be critical of Musk’s choice of program. For example, a member of the program’s regular cast Aidy Bryant shared on Instagram Bernie Sandersin Tweet where this wrote: “America’s fifty richest people own more than 165 million Americans in total. It is moral shame. ”

However, most of the publications that staff interpret as critical have since been removed.

And by no means all of the staff have a negative attitude towards Musk’s performance. For example SNL Acting as an anchor and editor of Weekend Update Michael Che commented on Tuesday On the Breakfast Club radio show: “I think white people just don’t like their billionaires for some reason. It’s weird because we love our billionaires. If Oprah or Tyler Perry would be coming to the program we would all be excited. ”

Che added that disagreements over Musk’s choice are also a good thing: “It means people still care about the program, at least to some extent.”

Elon Muskin future presence has also been reflected in the cryptocurrency foreign exchange market. Musk is one of the celebrities who has said he invested as a joke initiated dogecoin. The beginning of the week saw a sharp rise in the dogecoin cryptocurrency, which some analysts have interpreted this as due Musk from the future SNL.

While writing this story, however, the dogecoin currency dropped sharply.

Saturday Night Live has been circulating on television since 1975 and is one of the oldest prime time programs still in production.