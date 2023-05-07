Television | Talk show stars pay the salaries of the employees of their programs out of their own pockets

As a result of the writers’ strike, the production companies relieved the staff behind the camera of the talk shows from their duties.

Television company NBC and talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have negotiated a solution whereby their programs, Tonight show and Late nightworkers’ livelihood is secured despite the strike.

The channel plans to pay all employees’ salaries for the next two weeks, after which Fallon and Meyers will pay staff salaries out of their own pockets. In addition, the employees’ health insurance has been extended until September. Tells about it Deadline.

The Hollywood screenwriters’ strike that started on Tuesday changed the television program offering in the United States in an instant. The effects of the strike were quickly seen in late-night scripted talk shows, whose production was suspended.

For example Jimmy Kimmel Live reruns are now shown instead of new episodes. Fallon’s and Meyers’ shows also stopped.

I’m on strike as a result, all other behind-the-camera personnel were immediately relieved of their duties. According to American regulations, they can be completely without pay as long as the conflict continues.

Thousands American television and film writers went on strikewhen negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and studios and entertainment companies failed to reach an agreement.

In the strike, the screenwriters are demanding higher wages, stable employment and a greater share of the profits of streaming services. In addition, the WGA wants to address the future impact of artificial intelligence on writing.

Both Fallon and Meyers are members of the WGA and pledged their support for the strike.

In my own Late Night – show, Meyers said on Monday night that he immensely enjoyed doing it and especially writing the script.

“No one has the right to work in show business. But those people who have a job are entitled to reasonable compensation. They have the right to earn a living. I think the trade association’s demand is very reasonable. I support those demands,” Meyers said.

What happens next is unclear. The last time Hollywood screenwriters went on strike in 2007-2008, the conflict lasted for a hundred days.

Now the two sides are far apart and many experts believe that the strike could last for months.

If the strike lasts, other TV programs than just talk shows may also be interrupted.

They are on strike the screenwriters expressed their opinion on Thursday. Some of them carried Star Wars – characters’ hallmarks, because May 4th is celebrated Star Wars -day, which is the unofficial commemoration day of the film series.

“Without screenwriters Star Wars wouldn’t exist,” writer-producer Andrea Thornton Bolden said For The Los Angeles Times.

Protesters carried various slogans such as: “Even Darth Vader thinks AMPTP is too evil.”

AMPTP represents studios and entertainment companies.

