Television | Sweden’s most famous criminal names Stockholm Syndrome: Netflix series presents villain as charmer and admired hero

Absolutely surreal! The feeling cannot be avoided when you start finding out about a man named Clark Olofsson. So much has happened and happened to Sweden’s best-known criminal in recent decades, despite having spent more than half of his life in prison.

Olofsson (b. 1947), who started his career as a teenager, is full of bank robberies, thefts, assaults, drug offenses, prison sentences and the numerous escapes that followed.

He is not only very infamous but also very admired.

Olofsson he once managed to be such a captivating villain that he made even a hostage fall in love with him. Today, the phenomenon has a name, Stockholm Syndrome, and without Olofsson, the world would never have heard of it.

Now Olofsson’s story is done Clarkcalled the Netflix series, which creates its own interpretation of the staged life story of a Swede known as a celebrity gangster.

The series is based on Olofsson’s autobiography and is said to be based on truths and lies. Starring acting Bill Skarsgård says Swedish Café Magazine in the interview, that series doesn’t describe anything in a realistic way.

“I’ve told people it’s a comedy and they don’t understand how it can be. But Olofsson’s life was incredibly humorous, weird and crazy. ”

Clark Olofsson (Bill Skarsgård, left) and accomplice Kurre Räven (Adam Lundgren) are leaving for boating.

Granted that is, the series is unbridledly fun in places. It portrays Olofsson as a rogue charmer who makes a woman like a woman strike at her feet.

Actor Bill Skarsgård and director Jonas Åkerlund have really decided to detach the story with delicious ingredients. The imaginative storytelling is advancing at a breathtaking pace. Several world stars (including MadonnaU2, Beyoncé and Rammstein) Åkerlund, who has made a name for himself as a music video director, has devoted himself to a variety of genres with devotion.

Among other things, the role of the Pennywise clown in horror films It (2017) and That: The second chapter (2019) the well-known Skarsgård sits perfectly in the role of the charismatic, sex-hungry and manipulative Olofsson.

Hanna Björn plays Maria, the girlfriend of Clark Olofsson, played by Bill Skarsgård, who perseveres in believing that her boyfriend will leave the rumors and become a decent citizen.

Olofsson was a celebrity criminal of his time, whose presumptions were also somewhat reported in Finland. The early days of his criminal life in particular were followed in the media. Olofsson was first reported in Helsingin Sanomat in 1966 when he was 19 years old.

The news reported that the Stockholm Criminal Police had confirmed that Olofsson was the second culprit in the robbery of a branch of a Stockholm bank. The duo was also suspected of killing police a couple of weeks earlier in Nyköping with a submachine gun stolen from the army. “Despite their young age, both of them already have a long and sad criminal record behind them, and both have been described as very dangerous,” the news described.

An extensive, weeks-long search operation was underway. One of the friends was caught faster, but Olofsson was suspected of fleeing to Finland. In the following articles, police were told to rake out hotels and guest houses in Helsinki, in vain. A few days later the police searched for a robber in Vaasawhere someone thought he had seen him walking downtown.

In the end, Olofsson seems to have found himself in Sweden, where he was sentenced to ten years in prison for three aggravated thefts, aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

After Olofsson the name next appeared To the HS websitewas the best – known case of his criminal career: the bank robbery in Norrmalmstorget and the hostage drama in which Olofsson was involved in a strange way.

Events started elsewhere Jan-Erik Olsson, who was surprised during the robbery, then abducted a number of bank officials and demanded the release of Olofsson, a former accomplice sitting in prison. The robber wanted Olofsson to escape him to the airport. Police agreed to the request and brought Olofsson to the scene, but since then things have not gone according to plan.

Both Olsson and Olofsson locked themselves in a bank vault with hostages for several days.

Eventually, police managed to get them to surrender using gas from a hole drilled in the vaulted ceiling. Olofsson was convicted of aiding kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aiding and abetting an attempted extortion.

Clark Olofsson (Bill Skarsgård) and Janne Olsson (Christoffer Nordenrot) are the central figures in the Norrmalmstorget bank robbery.

The most the police were puzzled by the behavior of the two women held hostage as they defended the robbers. “Don’t do them any harm,” the women were the first to tell the police who came to rescue them.

During the interrogations, the women explained that no violence had occurred and that “the noose in the neck was a mere gesture and a joke”.

“They slapped us on the cheeks in the last day. I sat and held Clark Olofsson’s hand because it was so lovely that there was someone to hold the hand, ”one of the women said.

“Olofsson seems to be popular with Swedish girls. He has received about 70 telegrams from them wishing good luck. The police find it incomprehensible that both men have received troops who hope that the accused will not be punished at all, ”the Finnish media reported.

The concept of Stockholm Syndrome was born out of the robbery of Norrmalmstorget. It will be told Clarkin the fourth episode of the series.

Police in 1973 secretly took a picture of Clark Olofsson and the hostages in the bank vault from a hole drilled in the ceiling. It was once accidentally made public and was seen in several media outlets, also in Helsingin Sanomat.

The robbery at Norrmalmstorget Bank is Stockholm’s most famous robbery. Pictured in the Clark series Actors are seated in a bank vault in the same way as in a real, 1973 police photo. The photo taken by the police of Clark Olofsson and the hostages was once accidentally made public and also published in Helsingin Sanomat.

By the way, a couple of Finnish actors flash in the six – part series, for example Arja Saijonmaa seen in a bank robbery scene.

Clark-Series nothing very profound is finally revealed beneath the Korean surface. It does not moralize or give way to a critical gaze, on the contrary, Olofsson is treated as an admired heroic figure.

The use of an incurable customary criminal is explained by an unfortunate childhood and a gruesome father of an alcoholic who did not get a drop of heat.

Clarkin visual delight and play have a distancing effect. The viewer quickly forgets that the series even tells the story of a real person, and that’s probably the purpose of the authors. Today, 75-year-old Olofsson is reportedly back on his feet and is likely to smile with satisfaction at how he and his life are portrayed as a legendary figure in the series.

Clark, Netflix