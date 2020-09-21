Television | Surprise interview with Frend, Jimmy Kimmel’s “Pandemmy Speech” and Black Lives Matter Fire Speeches: Such was the remote Emmy Gala, one of the best awards galas in history

The 72nd Emmy Gala in history was held in Finnish time between Sunday and Monday night in a situation like the TV awards gala has never been before.

The United States The most significant television awards, the Emmyt, were handed out in Los Angeles early Monday morning Finnish time.

This is a familiar fall phrase for decades. This year’s Emmy Gala was the 72nd in history, and traditionally the gala was held in September before the fall season for TV series begins in the United States. So too this year. In recent years, awards have been collected at the gala, among other things Game of Thrones, Fleabag, Last Week With John Oliver, Saturday Night Live, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Veep.

This year, too, the awards were given, as usual, to the best drama and comedy series, actors, directors and screenwriters. The gala ran Jimmy Kimmel, which has hosted the Emmy in the past in 2012 and 2016.

At the main ceremony the most prizes raged awarded as best comedy series Schitt’s Creek, who has not previously won any Emmy Awards. From Schitt’s Creek became a hit after it ended up on Netflix software, and it is Netflix’s popularity that is believed to have contributed to the Canadian series now collecting a large number of awards in its sixth season.

Schitt’s Creek in addition, the greatest attention was garnered the award for best drama series Succession and awarded as Best Mini Series Watchmen. In addition to the awards handed out at the main ceremony, it was handed out earlier this week Creative Arts Emmy Awards among other things, the best technical performance. When all the prizes are added together, Watchmen collected Emmy Awards as many as 11.

Schitt’s Creek Series Actors at the 2019 Emmy Gala.­

Over here the normal features at this year’s Emmy Gala will then end. Namely, the Emmy Gala was the first large-scale awards gala to be held after the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide last spring. Among other things, the Oscar gala was held last February just a few weeks before the pandemic shut down the entire world.

As TV viewers in the United States began watching the Emmy on Sunday night, they were faced with a confusing sight.

Presenter Kimmel walked onto the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in the normal way and was greeted by roaring applause – from a crowded arena audience. All the major stars of the TV world sat side by side in the auditorium of the arena as if there was no information about a coronavirus pandemic.

“Welcome to Pandemmy! Wow, it’s great to finally see people. Thank you for risking everything to be here. Thank you for risking everything to be here, ”Kimmel began his opening remarks.

Kimmel continued to present in this style in front of the audience for almost five minutes, until suddenly Kimmel himself sitting in the audience appeared in the picture.

“Wait, was that me? If I’m out there, how can I be here? That would mean there is no one in the auditorium. After all, it would mean that I’m here all alone, “Kimmel said.

After this, spectators got to see a real vision of an empty Staples Center with no one sitting in the auditorium.

“Of course, I’m here alone. Of course, we don’t have an audience. This is not a MAGA meeting [presidentti Donald Trumpin vaalitilaisuus], but the Emmy Gala! ”

You can watch Kimmel’s entire start from here:

Coronavirus pandemic therefore, the Emmy Gala had to be organized in a whole new way. In addition to Kimmel, there was only a mandatory number of photographers and other staff present at the Staples Center to enable the broadcast to take place. Cardboard pictures of the nominated actors had been brought to the auditorium for decoration.

Otherwise, virtually the entire gala was conducted via remote connections and video calls. Kimmel took turns contacting the nominated people and the award winners. Many answered the video call from home: some had dressed over the last one appropriately for the gala, while others had attended the broadcast in much more casual outfits.

The auditorium was filled with cardboard images of the actors.­

One of the most attention-grabbing fun moments from the video calls seen during the evening was when Kimmel called the nominee for Best Actress To Jennifer Aniston. Aniston did not answer the call alone, but were present with her FrenditActresses familiar from the series Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

“Courteney Cox! Courteney, what are you doing there? ” Kimmel asked.

“Of course I’m here. We live together, ”Cox replied.

“Do you live?” Kimmel asked.

“Of course we live. We’ve been roommates since 1994, halo? ” Aniston continued to joke.

Lisa Kudrow (left), Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox performed together.­

A joke in addition, more serious issues also arose during the gala. Racism and the Black lives matter movement were particularly talked about, which has been a big topic of discussion this year. This year, 34 percent of the actors nominated for the Emmy Gala were dark-skinned, a record in its history. Last year, the corresponding figure was 20 percent.

Black-ishseries actor Anthony Anderson was one of the few people who arrived at the Staples Center on site with Kimmel to share the prize. In his speech, Anderson highlighted the proportion of dark-skinned actors in the nominees.

“These were supposed to be the blackest Emmys ever, but because of the coronavirus, we can’t even get here in the damn building,” Anderson said.

At the end of his speech, Anderson encouraged Kimmel to shout with him the slogan “Black lives matter” so loud that [Yhdysvaltain varapresidentti] Mike Pence hear it ”.

About award-winning actors Watchmenseries Regina King and Mrs. America series Uzo Aduba were dressed in shirts printed on Louisville police bullets dead Breonna Taylorin name. Euphoriawinner of the Best Leading Actress award in the series Zendaya stated in his speech that he admired and supported the people marching in the Black lives matter demonstrations.

I Know This Much Is True from the series awarded Mark Ruffalo encouraged in his award speech to vote for “love, compassion and kindness”.

“If you’re privileged, you have to fight for those who suffer,” Ruffalo said.

Regina King was wearing a shirt that respects Breonna Taylor.­

As a whole the exceptional Emmy Gala has been considered a great success. While most of the gala’s thank-you speeches and award ceremonies were handled by video calls, remote connections reportedly worked virtually flawlessly throughout the broadcast.

For example, a movie site Deadline praised this year’s Emmy Gala. The comment noted that the coronavirus pandemic forced the organizers of the Emmy Gala to come up with a whole new way to host the awards gala. When old routines were reliable, new ideas were unleashed. Among other things, the text suspects that the Oscar gala will take the model of Emmys next year.

“This was one of the best Emmy galas in history and, in fact, one of the best awards broadcasts ever,” the reporter Pete Hammond write in his comment.