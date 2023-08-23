Television | Such is the new Star Wars series: The first episodes are promising

Fan favorite character Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano is getting her own series. It uses old extra material from the Star Wars world that Disney already abandoned once.

When the movies are in the fridge, Star Wars continues in the TV series. The space fairy tale got new energy from the linker spirit From The Mandalorian. Now onto the screen jumps the female Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who already had time to visit In The Mandalorian.

Star Wars however, for fans, Ahsoka is a much older acquaintance. Ahsoka has had adventures in animation for years Clone Wars and Rebels. He is the one Star Wars of the most loved characters. So Ahsoka’s own drama series is a big deal.

Ahsoka series the big bad is also a fan favorite. Grand Admiral Thrawn also made an appearance Rebels-in animation, but is derived from Heir to the Empire from the books that appeared in 1991–1993. So already years before George Lucas made prequels to old movies at the turn of the millennium. While the series was shown to refer to old video games as well, now the deep layers of the fairy tale world are being dug up.

Lars Mikkelsen was the voice of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the animations. Now he also plays a character.

Why do we remember the old ones like this?

When The Force Awakens appeared in 2015 and launched a new era Star Wars, Disney announced that the numerous stories published in books, comics, and games over the decades were not official “canon”. Many fans were disappointed.

When The Rise of Skywalker ended the new film trilogy in 2019, not really anyone considered it successful. That’s why there has been a break in movies. When the new is now drawn from the old, it feels like Disney has given up on the fans in a way. On the other hand, maybe Disney just realized it was a mistake to throw away quality bonus material and try to reinvent the lightsaber.

Fans have also been pleased with the actor by Rosario Dawson choice for the iconic role of Ahsoka. It started from a fan’s idea. Australian artist BossLogic published a picture he made in 2017 where Dawson is Ahsoka. Dawson shared a photo. Because the internet is the internet, the picture was seen by the writer-director Dave Filonicreated by Ahsoka with George Lucas Star Wars the architect of the animation world. Filoni got excited and now Dawson plays Ahsoka.

The ships and landscapes of the Ahsoka series are familiar old Star Wars.

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is a serious, burdened by the past, mysteriously reluctant hero. His Jedi teacher was Anakin Skywalker, so there’s plenty of trauma.

Ahsoka is except for this one of the most liked of all time Star Wars -character’s own show, also in a way Rebels-the dramatized sequel to the animated series. So many Rebels the character is now seen as an acted version in this female-led series.

Ahsoka happens return of the jedi in the time after. The remnants of the evil empire are cleaned out and at the same time the wounds of the past are healed. General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and former Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) help Ahsoka search for the missing villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and the Jedi Knight Ezra Bridger, who drowned with him (Eman Esfandi).

The spiritual connection of the series to the past world of the Jedi is the droid Huyang, whose voice is, for example From Doctor Who known David Tennant.

Although the counterpart Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is a former bearded Jedi, the bad guys also have female representation. Skoll’s pupil is the intense Shin Hati, played by the Ukrainian Ivanna Sakhno. Morgan on Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) has his fingers in witches’ broths as well as in the military industry.

Series the two opening episodes promise good things. The creator of the series, Dave Filoni, feels really old Star Wars dna more clearly than Jon Favreau In The Mandalorian.

A bit of anime atmosphere has been brought in from the animations. The story has a samurai spirit and the calm plot has nice twists and turns. The appearance of the ships, the stylish landscape images, the homeliness of the rebels and the light dialogue are all felt From Star Wars. That feeling could be described as, despite all the darkness, space is a soft place. Witches bring along For Star Wars suitable confused mystique. There are also cute critters, but not too many.

The final meeting with the heroes and the blue-skinned Thrawn will probably be in the upcoming movie. There to The Mandalorian the heroes of the tie-in TV series are rumored to clash with Thrawn, a bit Avengers-in the style of.

Yes they do Star Wars -movies will finally get out of the cold, when they have gone to get strength from TV and old stories that are popular with fans.

Ahsoka on Disney+ starting August 23.