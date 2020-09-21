Television | Succession was awarded Best Drama Series – Schitt’s Creek grabbed a bunch of comedy emmys

The Emmy Awards for Best Viewing Time, or Primetime, were now handed out for the 72nd time in Los Angeles.

Media Empire Succession, which depicts the life of the ruling family, has won the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

The Canadian series Schitt’s Creek received the award for best comedy series. The series follows a previously rich family who have to move to a run-down motel. Advancing to its sixth season, Schitt’s Creek won all the major comedy Emmys.

The Emmy Awards for Best Viewing Time, or Primetime, were now handed out for the 72nd time in Los Angeles. This time the gala was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.