Television | Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has been in the middle of Zionism since November – fans plan to boycott the favorite series

The actor appeared in a video that was interpreted as a statement against Gaza.

Hit series From Stranger Things a familiar actor Noah Schnapp has come under fire for months over the war in Gaza and the extremist organization Hamas.

In November, a video of Schnapp, 19, sitting in a cafe with people holding stickers went viral on social media. The stickers read, for example, “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is Isis”.

Zionism meant born in the 19th century, the Israelis' pursuit of their own state. When Israel was founded in 1948, the term has since come to mean support for the development and protection of the state.

Hamas is the Islamist extremist organization ruling the Gaza Strip, which carried out a brutal terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. Isis, on the other hand, is a jihadist terrorist organization operating in northern Iraq and Syria.

Music media NME's according to Schnapp originally posted the video on his Instagram stories. The stories can only be viewed for 24 hours, but the video was spread by e.g. the messaging service to X:

Schnapp's video has aroused widespread disapproval on social media. Many seem to have interpreted the video as a statement against Gaza.

Schnapps is an American Jew and has spoken in October on Instagram Against the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel and on behalf of Israel. Schnapp also said in October that he wished for peace for both Israelis and Palestinians.

In the same publication, Schnapp wrote that everyone either “supports Israel or supports terrorism.”

In October since the conflict between the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and Israel has escalated to a bloodier level. Israel's counterattack on Gaza has been criticized as disproportionate in the public debate. This week, the International Court of Justice began to deal with an initiative filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The war has also been a polarizing topic among young people on various social media channels, and Hollywood public figures have been asked to comment on the situation.

Schnapps became famous for the Netflix sci-fi drama series Stranger Thingswhose first season was seen on the streaming service in 2016. Filming for the fifth and final season of the series began in the second week of January.

Many fans of the series have commented, for example, on the official website of the series Instagram– on the account that he intends to boycott the final season because of Schnapp:

“I hope you know Noah ruined this for all of you.”

“Hey, why is Noah still around.”

“I'm not going to watch a show whose actor thinks it's fun to slaughter thousands of people.”

“Remember to boycott the series because they support Zionist.”

“I'm not going to watch if you keep a supporter of genocide with you.”