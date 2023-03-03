Television Sports | “The last nail” – Viaplay raised the price again and raised the fury, this is how the channel boss justifies

The price of the Viaplay service rose again. Those who follow sports have experienced a 50 percent price increase in just a few years. According to the company, the price increases are not related to individual broadcasting rights.

Finns they get to pay a lot more for sports entertainment. Viaplay, which shows the NHL, the English Premier League and Formula 1 in Finland, announced at the end of February that it would raise the price of its Total package by five euros.

From the beginning of March, the package costs 44.99 euros per month.

Citizens following sports did not welcome the latest price increase. Even at the beginning of this decade, you could get a Sport package from Viaplay, the monthly price of which was 29.99 euros.

The price of the service for sports followers has increased by a whopping 50 percent in a few years.

The changes to the terms of service announced by the company in January added rounds to the stormy criticism. In the future, the user will no longer be able to watch the same live broadcast on two different devices.

Multi made his feelings known on social media.

“€45 and the service gets worse with continuous input. This was it,” the former professional basketball player Ville Mäkäläinen tweeted and added a screenshot of the completed order in response.

“Viaplay then raises the price in addition to all the other crap. This lafka is about to go bankrupt. It’s definitely not a package worth €45”, said the Twitter user.

“In this economy, watching Viaplay will end soon. Increased from 34.90 euros to 44.90 per month in a short time. I would love to follow sports, but there is a limit. I hope Viaplay will figure it out when enough people quit,” hoped another.

“Layed off here too, viewing restrictions and price increases are the last straw,” said the third.

“Thank you for the years Viaplay. This was now here! The supply and service will decrease but the price will rise, not a very winning hand. On top of everything, the TV app is and has been absolutely crap, you can’t rewind a live broadcast, for example,” the fourth man said.

Screenshots of canceled orders were also shared on Twitter.

Evening News asked Viaplay’s marketing and PR director about the recently talked about price increase and change in terms of service Erika from Miramo.

Miramo communicated that he was busy, but answered questions by email.

A year ago, Viaplay also raised the price by five euros, but at that time the package included F1 broadcasts. Now there are no new products. In its press releases, the company has justified the price increase with increased costs and quality improvement due to the general economic situation.

However, the price has not decreased when e.g. The NFL last year and the soccer Champions League before.

We asked Miramo what the price increase is based on and whether it is possible for the price to drop if significant sports series are dropped from the package, as well as what the improved quality concretely means. Miramo answered the questions with one answer.

“The price increase is not related to individual rights, but to the whole, which is affected by e.g. the general economic situation with production costs and sports rights acquisition costs rising. We are constantly improving our content offering and our rights currently include several of the most popular sports rights on the market, the latest additions being F1 and FIS winter sports since last season. The new rights are the CHL starting in the fall and the World Hockey Championships from 2024.”

The Sport package, which cost 29.99 euros per month, was removed from the range in 2020. When the price now rises to 44.99 euros, it means a 50 percent price increase for sports followers in a few years. The increase in prices is justified by the increase in costs and the improvement of quality. Have production costs and broadcast rights also increased by 50 percent this decade?

“When the Sport package was removed, customers got a replacement package that also includes movies and series, so the content of the package also increased. In addition to live sports, Viaplay also invests in high-quality films, series, documentaries, original productions and other high-quality entertainment content. We firmly believe that the best customer experience can be obtained by gathering our entire extensive offering in one place. The price of the Elisa Viihde Viaplay Total package has been increased only once in the past six years.”

Among other things, you can pay more for admiring Jesse Puljujärvi’s shots on NHL ice in the future.

Bench athletes has been surprised by Viaplay’s low price in Estonia. The package costs only 9.99 euros per month on the other side of the Gulf of Finland.

On the other hand, the price of the package in Finland (€44.99) is still cheaper than in other Nordic countries.

In Sweden, a package covering all Viaplay sports series costs around 49 euros per month. Correspondingly, Danes can spend 67 and Norwegians 68 euros from their package.

“The differences in Viaplay’s pricing in different countries are due to the fact that each country has its own separate market area. Differences e.g. in production costs”, in sports rights prices and distribution channels also explain the difference in consumer prices.

Is the change in the terms of service, where you can no longer watch the same broadcast on two devices, also in use in other Nordic countries or does it only apply to Finland?

“The restriction is also valid in Norway. The restriction only applies to watching the same live sports event on different devices. Our customer will continue to be able to watch two different live sports events, movies, series and other content at the same time on two different devices.

On social media, many people have said that they have stopped ordering. How many orders have been canceled in the last month?

“We do not publicly comment on customer numbers or their changes.”