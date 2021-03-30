Television | Speculation on the sequel to the Game of Thrones series is accelerating: Author George RR Martin signs years-long deal with HBO

Warner Media has not specified in detail what new content related to the Game of Thrones might be coming – or if anything is coming at all.

Fantasy writer George RR Martin has signed a five – year deal with HBO, the studio said Monday.

The news has aroused numerous Game of Thrones fans hope this would be a sequel to the beloved TV series. The series is based on what Martin wrote The song of fire and ice book series.

Martin, 72, is currently working for HBO Game of Thrones spin-off sets House of the Dragon, which tells of events 300 years before Game of Thronesia. The series is scheduled for next year.

The parent company, Warner Media, confirmed the agreement on Monday. The purpose of the agreement is to develop content for HBO and a streaming service for HBO Max.

The Warner Media release did not specify in more detail what Game of Thrones new content related to it might be coming – or is there anything coming at all.

Going to its eighth season in 2019, GoT was the world’s most popular drama series on many gauges. Each new episode of the series was wanted to be watched fresh from the streaming service right away, and the series garnered up to 59 Emmy Awards.

Hollywood Reporter magazine according to the agreement could include the story of the warrior queen of Nymeria. He ruled a thousand years before the time the Game of Thrones tells us.

According to the magazine, there are a total of five different plans The song of fire and ice saga-based project.

Warner Media confirmed that Martin is also involved as a producer in two other HBO projects. Television series Who Fears Death and Roadmarks are arrangements of fantasy novels by other writers.

In addition, Martin is making a film adaptation for Netflix of what he wrote in 1979 Sandkingsstory.

Martin’s presence several different projects have caused concern Game of Thrones fans who are still eagerly awaiting the end of what Martin wrote The song of fire and ice saga.

It has been a decade since the publication of Saga’s fifth book. A total of seven books are expected to appear in the book series.

In February, Martin said in his blog he wrote the next part of the series “Hundreds and Hundreds of Pages” over the past year, but did not yet promise publication time for the work.