Television | “Sleepy Stroke” – Elon Musk got a crushing rating for his Saturday Night Live performance and the cryptocurrency depreciates

Tesla company managing director Elon Musk has succeeded in many things in his life, but on Saturday Saturday Night Live programming is not included.

The presence of Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has been judged in the program to be, among other things, embarrassing, embarrassing or simply unnecessary.

Muskin the role of the visiting host was unveiled a month ago, and it aroused a lively one in advance for and against the debate. Musk fans have rejoiced at the selection and thanked SNL for expanding the presenter’s selection of actors, comedians and musicians they usually use.

At the same time, others recalled businessmen’s previous appearances on the program. Such have been done, among other things George Steinbrenner, Steve Forbes and Donald Trump.

“These people usually make the worst performances, which is pretty natural since they’re not performers,” the British newspaper The Guardian summed up. in their assessment.

Very it didn’t happen this time either. Musk grinned through the program with a frozen smile on his lips and strangely twisting leaves, and the comedy in the performance is at most unintentional.

Nor is there a great deal of sympathy for a self-conscious billionaire about the way he separates himself from other people.

“I want to say this to those annoyed by me: I invented electric cars and I send people to Mars. So do you think I’m just an ordinary guy? ” Musk declared.

Program was sent on the eve of Mother’s Day, so naturally the presenter marched to the stage with her mother as well. No matter how beautiful the idea, the co-appearance was mostly a teasing one to watch.

Others critics thought the performance was lukewarm water, others thought something worse. Rolling Stone Rob Sheffieldin I thought the program wasn’t even so bad that it would have been funny at its worst.

The end result was, in his view, reminiscent of a “sleepy stroke attack.” Musk’s vaccine joke, which downplayed the pandemic, was one of the “dumbest of the century,” according to Sheffield.

At the very least, it can be said that a generous three-minute sketch feels like it will last forever.

Hollywood Reporter Daniel Fienberg considered it irresponsible that the appearance in a live broadcast to a giant audience be given to Musk, who mocks minorities and shows a weak sense of humor, with a strange cult around him.

However, after seeing the broadcast, the critic was relieved.

“It wasn’t good, but not significantly worse than the other four episodes this season,” he noted in his assessment.

Fienberg thought the program was “forgettable”.

Many others liked the Western hero character portrayed by Musk as such.

All did not watch the program in pain. Although Musk got a lot of crab on social media, there were some understanders.

Incense was collected by the billionaire, among other things, through his humanity and courageous throwing himself into the skins of funny characters.

Undoubtedly some of the criticism received by the program relates more to Musk’s position as one of the richest people in the world than to his comic book skills.

Saturday Night Live part of the regular cast of the program Aidy Bryant shared even before appearing on Instagram Bernie Sandersin tweet, in which this wrote: “The fifty richest people in America own more than 165 million Americans in total. It is moral shame. ”

Unfortunately Musk’s businesses also contributed to the content of the program. The most exhausting sections of the evening included a joke about cryptocurrency dogecoin. Musk is one of the celebrities who has said he invested in dogecoin.

The beginning of the week saw a sharp rise in the cryptocurrency, which some analysts have interpreted to be due to Musk’s SNL.

During the broadcast of the program, its value dropped dramatically.