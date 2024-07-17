Television | Shogun and The Bear collected the most Emmy nominations in the TV industry

TV|The Bear, which has just entered its third season, received a record 23 nominations.

Television industry The Emmy Award nominees are made public in Los Angles.

Historical ones grabbed the most nominations Shogun-miniseries (25 nominations) and just for its third season reached The Bear (23). Both FX-produced series can be watched on the Disney+ streaming service.

Restaurant series of The Bear the number of nominations is a record for comedy categories. NBC’s 30 Rock had held the record with 22 nominations since 2009.

Dramatic and stressful of The Bear naming it as a “comedy” is true criticized.

The Hulu-produced comedy Only Murders in the Building received its 21st Emmy nomination. In the picture, Meryl Streep and Martin Short star in the series.

Others this year’s candidate groups are Only Murders in the Building (21) and True Detective: Night Country (19). A lot of nominations were also collected by Netflix’s horror Baby Reindeer (11) and Amazon Prime Video Fallout (16).

Entertainment media Deadline keep noteworthy that they do not The Curse Emma Stone or Frasier back Kelsey Grammer have been nominated. As a surprise, Deadline picks up what was previously ignored by the Emmys Reservation Dogs series, which now received four nominations.

In the year The 2023 Emmy gala was held only in January of this year due to the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike. Then the most prizes got HBO’s Succession last season as well The Bear.

The candidates announced on Wednesday have appeared between June 2023 and May 2024.

The Emmy awards will be presented at a televised gala on September 15.