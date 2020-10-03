Television | Saturday’s TV films include animation Shrek, which redesigns the pattern of princess tales in a single stroke

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Pride and Prejudice ★★★★

(Britain / France / USA 2005) Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) falls in love with Mr Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). Joe Wright’s costume drama is stylish.

Free at 5:25 p.m.

Outolintu – Rebel ★★★★

(USA 2015) A sharp leader needs Outolintu Tris (Shailene Woodley) as her guinea pig. Robert Schwentke directed the second part of the series, which emphatically deals with harmful feelings of guilt. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

Shrek ★★★★

(USA 2001) Left Shrek (Mike Myers) trying to free Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from prison. The opening of the animated film series reorganizes the pattern of princess tales with a single push. The romance of the protagonists transcends prejudices. The message is that inner beauty is more important than outer. Adult viewers are laughed at with ambiguous jokes. Accompanied by a plethora of familiar fairy tale characters. The insightful soundtrack plays e.g. Joan Jettin Bad Reputation. (K7)

TV5 at 7:05 p.m.

A girl playing with fire ★★★★

(Sweden / Denmark / Germany 2009) Lisbeth Salander (Noomi Rapace) and Mikael Blomkvist (Michael Nyqvist) set up a sex trade with Eastern European women. The second part of the trilogy was directed by Daniel Alfredson. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Justice League ★★

(USA 2017) Batman (solid Ben Affleck) piles up the Defenders of Justice superhero boss to fight Superhero Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Directed by Zack Snyder, the overdue DC Comics comic filming offers an anesthetic intro, boring battle scenes, woody humor, special effects porridge, and a final show that seems endless. Pathetic music was composed by Danny Elfman. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Password: Mercury ★★

(USA 1998) An FBI agent (Bruce Willis) protects a nine-year-old autistic boy (Miko Hughes) who has managed to crack the NSA’s supposedly unbreakable Mercury supercode. Harold Becker’s action film suffers from a problem of credibility. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

The Runner ★

(USA 2015) Congressman (Nicolas Cage) gets involved in a sex scandal. The drama is a sample of the wave bottom of Cage’s career. (K12)

Nelonen at 0.50