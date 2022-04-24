Television | Saturday night’s new entertainment program makes a lot of fun of celebrities because it’s relevant, says Antto Terras: “It’s not worth looking for nice sacred values ​​in Roast”

According to Roast comedian and author Antto Terras, roast is not equal, does not taste good and does not respect gender or self-determination. “Its sole purpose is to make the audience laugh.”

Ronskia and a mocking mockery of the celebrities ’appearance, personal qualities, and skills with under-styled or racist immigration jokes. Among other things, it has a new domestic entertainment program Barbecue seasonshown on prime time on Saturday nights on MTV3.

Started two weeks ago Joonas Nordmanin In the show, Finnish public figures voluntarily present themselves to the studio audience and the entire nation as the object of a joke.

In this style:

“Under (Jahangiri) is as in Paisley, who is out in the sun with the difference that Kasmir goes in a raspberry boat and Ali came in an inflatable boat. Ali, you’ve tried on radio, TV, movies, as a consultant. You’re a little loose, bald-headed, and you try to force it everywhere. You are like (Jouni) Hynysen dick, ”he said Jaakko Saariluoma with their own turnaround in the second episode of the series.

At the beginning of each episode, presenter Nordman recalls that in the program, all political correctness is forgotten for an hour by mutual agreement of the participants, so it is pointless for anyone to be offended by what they have heard.

Some viewers are still confused, startled by the outright ridicule.

Where is the roaming limit going? Can I just say anything? No, says a professional roast comedian Antto Terras.

“It always has to cause laughter in either the audience or the target, but of course I prefer both. Not all stuff has comic potential. It is not present in the death of the mother or in matters relating to children or animals. Of course, such a character would not be taken on stage [roastattavaksi]. The mere fact that you have lingered or gone out somewhere is too poor again. ”

According to Terras, roast is not equal, does not taste good, and does not respect gender or self-determination.

“Roast can be very racist as long as it’s fun. It is not worth looking for nice sacred values ​​in it. Roast is an 80’s format, but it also has that strength, which means that you don’t try to be too sterile, but you get a lot out of it. ”

Antto Terras is a writer and roast comedian.

In Finland according to Terras, the boundaries of roaming are still very “relaxed”.

“It’s better to call a fat man a fat man and a woman a whore than to actually go through that person’s history, doing, and statements and extract those stuff from there. In that sense, it’s pretty superficial and unambitious, ”Terras says.

“But neither our public nor our celebrities are ready to go through their lives or careers.”

A couple of years ago on the subject of a book Roast – Finnish starat with all spices According to Terras, who made the (Into) show, roastia has been “tested” in live theaters in Finland for about twenty years, so switching to television is only a natural continuation.

Barbecue season roastia Terras keeps it pretty tame.

“I understand that the new format needs to be introduced to the people in a certain way. And I’m not saying roast would ever go on a telly to go after the toughest. But we spend more time figuring out whether to say so than just saying so, ”says Terras, a member of the program’s script team.

Roasting the roots are in the 1950s in the United States, but according to Terras, the species is still a marginal format there. Roasting is said to be a tribute to its destination. The terrace considers the design to be a mere slogan.

“Its sole purpose is to make the audience laugh. Quite often there are jokes about things that have nothing to respect. The celebrity has once again been stuffing something in his life, has been under the influence of drugs, has been racist or has done other atrocities. There’s nothing respectable about it, ”Terras says.

“It’s more of a cleansing ritual for that person. I have done it myself Tauskille roastia. Not because I respect him terribly, but when he’s a comic character, he’s made thousands of people laugh. ”

Terras also points out that roast is a deserving format that is not even worth pursuing with half a year of media visibility.

“Yes, those who are roamed always get excited about whether people will react and reward your foolishness with laughter or not laugh. It can never be predetermined. People respect their courage to come and listen to jokes about themselves. ”

Joonas Nordman’s (right) Grill Season program features changing guests. The second episode of the series last Saturday featured Cristal Snow (left), among others.

Roasting is so new to Finns that it can be confusing. At the same time laughing and horrifying. Are we Finns too sensitive?

“In general, it is quite necessary to say that roasting is just as foreign to the Japanese or the Germans or even the Americans. It really isn’t suitable for all areas. The sport has left the Yankees, but that doesn’t mean it enjoys immense popularity in all walks of life in the country of origin, ”Terras says.

In the current atmosphere of some, mocking others seems to be commonplace and some people have chosen to leave social media because of the nasty atmosphere.

Nowadays, it is easy to send outrageous and inappropriate messages behind anyone’s nicknames for fun to anyone. Compared to that, we are now living in a completely different time than when the roaming format was born. According to Terras, the roasting is still excellent at this time.

“When it comes to ridicule or bullying on social media, roast is none of them. If the mockery on social media made people tear and everyone laughed, no one would leave it. That’s where more people would come to watch it, ”Terras says.

“The difference between a fucking thing and a hard thing in the sense of hurt and a thing in the sense of laughing is like night and day. They can’t be compared. ”